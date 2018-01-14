Related

Ulreich backs Ribery for Bayern extension

14 January 2018 16:54

Franck Ribery may be 34 but Sven Ulreich is confident the former France international can continue to be a mainstay of Bayern Munich's side for another two years.

Ribery's current deal at the Allianz Arena is due to expire in June but he has expressed a desire to remain with the Bundesliga leaders.

Speaking after Bayern's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, Ribery said: "My aim is to stay at Bayern Munich for as long as possible."

And team-mate Ulreich believes Ribery will still have plenty to offer Bayern until well into his 37th year.

"It's just nice to have such a man in our ranks," the goalkeeper told Bild am Sonntag.

"Even at almost 35, he shows the youngsters where to go.

"He is a professional and gives 100 per cent in every training session.

"When he plays he is one of the best, I think he can still play for Bayern for a year or two."

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 18 +28 44
2 RB Leipzig 18 +4 31
3 Schalke 04 18 +5 30
4 Borussia Dortmund 18 +15 29
5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 +9 28
6 Borussia M'gla… 18 -2 28
7 Augsburg 18 +5 27
8 Hoffenheim 18 +5 27
9 Eintracht Fran… 18 +2 27
10 Hannover 96 18 -1 26
11 Hertha BSC 18 +0 24
12 Wolfsburg 18 +0 20
13 Stuttgart 18 -7 20
14 Freiburg 18 -14 20
15 Mainz 05 18 -10 17
16 Werder Bremen 18 -7 16
17 Hamburger SV 18 -11 15
18 Köln 18 -21 9

