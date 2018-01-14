Ulreich backs Ribery for Bayern extension

Franck Ribery may be 34 but Sven Ulreich is confident the former France international can continue to be a mainstay of Bayern Munich's side for another two years.

Ribery's current deal at the Allianz Arena is due to expire in June but he has expressed a desire to remain with the Bundesliga leaders.

Speaking after Bayern's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, Ribery said: "My aim is to stay at Bayern Munich for as long as possible."

And team-mate Ulreich believes Ribery will still have plenty to offer Bayern until well into his 37th year.

"It's just nice to have such a man in our ranks," the goalkeeper told Bild am Sonntag.

"Even at almost 35, he shows the youngsters where to go.

"He is a professional and gives 100 per cent in every training session.

"When he plays he is one of the best, I think he can still play for Bayern for a year or two."