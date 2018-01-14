Strawberry fillings forever? Klopp inquisitor takes the cake

Liverpool might have handed Manchester City their just desserts at Anfield but Jurgen Klopp was caught out by a bizarre incident at his post-match news conference.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool to a thrilling 4-3 triumph and inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season upon leaders City.

A rousing Anfield atmosphere and Liverpool's stirring tactical approach were expected items on the agenda as Klopp faced the media afterwards, before events took an unusual turn.

"Jurgen, what's your favourite cake?" asked a man towards the back of the room, apparently not a usual member of the press corps.

"That's an interesting question," Klopp giggled in response. "Strawberry cake."

Seemingly unsatisfied, the intrepid inquisitor made the case for other cruelly overlooked sweet treats.

"What about a Cherry Bakewell? Manchester Tarts? Egg Custards?" he pleaded.

Klopp showed his customary tactical shrewdness by claiming his English was not good enough to extend the bakery banter.

It was certainly not the icing on Liverpool's exploits that anyone expected.