Liverpool´s Van Dijk out of Man City match

Virgil van Dijk has been left out of Liverpool's squad to face Manchester City on Sunday as the centre-back has a hamstring problem.
The Reds made Van Dijk the world's most expensive defender when they signed him from Southampton for £75million this month and he scored the winner on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup.
But the Dutchman's maiden Premier League outing for his new club has been delayed, with Jurgen Klopp naming Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip at the heart of his defence to take on the runaway top-flight leaders.
Van Dijk – whose absence is thought to be a precautionary measure – has already faced Pep Guardiola's side this season, losing 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium as the Saints fell to a last-gasp Raheem Sterling goal.
"He's a little bit injured but it's not too serious. He'll be ready for the next game," Klopp, who named Loris Karius in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet, told BBC Radio 5.
Today's #LFC team news... @VirgilvDijk is ruled out due to a tight hamstring. pic.twitter.com/wtCnOBCwyZ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2018
Liverpool have an excellent record against City at home, having gone 14 league games unbeaten against them on Merseyside, although they did lose the reverse fixture 5-0 in September.
A win would move Klopp's men level with Manchester United in second place on 47 points, a total also shared by Chelsea.
Van Dijk's next opportunity to feature in the league for Liverpool will come a week on Monday at Swansea City, while the side's next home match in the competition is a potentially crucial showdown with Champions League qualification rivals Tottenham on February 4.
Guardiola has named playmaker David Silva on the bench, with Ilkay Gundogan starting in midfield.
The team is in!— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 14, 2018
Your @HaysWorldwide #lfcvcity line-up! pic.twitter.com/NnQRUUHEGf
|Klopp confirms Karius as Liverpool number one
|Liverpool proved point without Coutinho, says proud Klopp
|Burki backs Stoger decision to drop Aubameyang for ´stupid´ behaviour
|I don´t know what is going to happen - Guardiola quiet on Sanchez to City talk
|Delph injury compounds Manchester City´s Anfield misery
|Wow, what a game! – Klopp revels in Liverpool´s stunning success
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Wolfsburg 0: Sanctioned Aubameyang sorely missed by wasteful hosts
|Manchester City´s ´Invincibles´ bid ended in game 23
|Liverpool rampage too much for Man City, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Aspas denies Lerma allegations of racist remark
|Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3: Klopp´s men beat City and the Coutinho blues
|Ronaldo-Neymar swap deal a diversionary tactic, says Calderon
|Arsenal line-up didn´t boost Bournemouth, insists Howe
|Wenger worried about ´lacklustre´ Arsenal
|Sanchez ´half in, half out´ of Arsenal, says Wenger
|Comparing Dybala with Messi is a joke – Cassano
|Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons again
|Ulreich backs Ribery for Bayern extension
|Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 1: Wenger´s worries worsen without Sanchez
|Liverpool´s Van Dijk out of Man City match
|Action not FIFA´s ´responsibility´ after condemning offensive Spartak tweet
|Liverpool would be a great club for Zaha, says De Boer
|FA to make enquiries into West Brom-Brighton allegation
|Keita not joining Liverpool in January, say RB Leipzig
|Wenger reveals Sanchez resolution imminent
|Goretzka decision expected ´in a few days´, says Rummenigge
|Sanchez left out of Arsenal squad amid transfer rumours
|No offence intended by Aubameyang ´monkey circus´ remarks
|Normal for Lacazette to struggle, says Wenger
|A-League Review: Melbourne City stage comeback, Sydney FC held
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move
|Liverpool a top team without Coutinho - Guardiola
|No Liverpool offer for early Keita move, insists Rangnick
|Everton threw in the towel – Allardyce slams display in Tottenham hammering
|Palace boss Hodgson still focused on survival
|On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
|Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
|Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
|Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
|Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
|FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
|Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
|PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
|Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
|Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
|We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
|Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
|Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
|Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
|Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
|Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
|Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
|Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
|Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
|Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
|West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
|Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
|Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
|Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
|Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
|Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
|I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
|Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
|Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
|Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
|Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
|Struggling Malaga sack Michel
|Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
|A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
|Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
|Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
|Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
|Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
|Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
|Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
|Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
|Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch
|Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
|Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
|´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
|Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba