Liverpool rampage too much for Man City, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain credited a second-half "rampage" from Liverpool with ending Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League.
The former Arsenal midfielder set in motion a thrilling 4-3 win for Jurgen Klopp's men, who responded to Leroy Sane's equaliser five minutes before half-time by putting City to the sword after the break.
Roberto Firmino caught out John Stones to get on the end of Oxlade-Chamberlain's throughball and dink a finish past Ederson, the first of three goals in a dizzying nine-minute spell, with Sadio Mane and the excellent Mohamed Salah also getting in on the act.
It meant a first loss in 23 Premier League outings for Pep Guardiola's side this term, whose heads cleared in the closing stages as substitute Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan set up a grandstand finish.
"It's a nice statement for us. They've been brilliant all year, they’re a fantastic side," said Oxlade-Chamberlain, who felt Liverpool targeted City's approach of building play from the back to superb effect.
"We knew we had what it took if we were 100 per cent at the races.
"We know they like to play out from the back and they're really good at it but we also thrive on a team doing that.
"It can play into our hands and it showed when we went on a bit of a rampage after half-time.
"The plan was to defend as well as we could all over the pitch and then attack them when we could."
Four goals but which was your favourite?? pic.twitter.com/lb6rAASqY0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2018
Oxlade-Chamberlain hailed Klopp for encouraging to him to shoot more often after his swiftly taken ninth-minute effort zipped beyond Ederson to bring Anfield to its feet.
"I drove through and there was a little gap that opened up," he explained on Sky Sports. "The manager keeps telling me to shoot and luckily it went in."
After Silva and Gundogan hauled City back into the contest, Sergio Aguero headed into the side-netting in stoppage time, with nerves fraying all around the ground even as the linesman raised his flag.
"With the substitution, it was a like we had too much time to think about the set-piece," said Oxlade-Chamberlain, having seen the backline reshuffled as Ragnar Klavan was introduced in place of Mane.
"It was a little bit nerve-wracking but thankfully it didn't go in."
|Nantes´ Carlos sent off after being kicked by ref against PSG
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Match-winner Di Maria not made to rue wild miss
|Strawberry fillings forever? Klopp inquisitor takes the cake
|Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 4: Messi claims new landmark as Anoeta curse is broken
|Messi breaks Muller goal record
|Klopp confirms Karius as Liverpool number one
|Liverpool proved point without Coutinho, says proud Klopp
|Burki backs Stoger decision to drop Aubameyang for ´stupid´ behaviour
|I don´t know what is going to happen - Guardiola quiet on Sanchez to City talk
|Delph injury compounds Manchester City´s Anfield misery
|Wow, what a game! – Klopp revels in Liverpool´s stunning success
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Wolfsburg 0: Sanctioned Aubameyang sorely missed by wasteful hosts
|Manchester City´s ´Invincibles´ bid ended in game 23
|Liverpool rampage too much for Man City, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Aspas denies Lerma allegations of racist remark
|Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3: Klopp´s men beat City and the Coutinho blues
|Ronaldo-Neymar swap deal a diversionary tactic, says Calderon
|Arsenal line-up didn´t boost Bournemouth, insists Howe
|Wenger worried about ´lacklustre´ Arsenal
|Sanchez ´half in, half out´ of Arsenal, says Wenger
|Comparing Dybala with Messi is a joke – Cassano
|Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons again
|Ulreich backs Ribery for Bayern extension
|Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 1: Wenger´s worries worsen without Sanchez
|Liverpool´s Van Dijk out of Man City match
|Action not FIFA´s ´responsibility´ after condemning offensive Spartak tweet
|Liverpool would be a great club for Zaha, says De Boer
|FA to make enquiries into West Brom-Brighton allegation
|Keita not joining Liverpool in January, say RB Leipzig
|Wenger reveals Sanchez resolution imminent
|Goretzka decision expected ´in a few days´, says Rummenigge
|Sanchez left out of Arsenal squad amid transfer rumours
|No offence intended by Aubameyang ´monkey circus´ remarks
|Normal for Lacazette to struggle, says Wenger
|A-League Review: Melbourne City stage comeback, Sydney FC held
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move
|Liverpool a top team without Coutinho - Guardiola
|No Liverpool offer for early Keita move, insists Rangnick
|Everton threw in the towel – Allardyce slams display in Tottenham hammering
|Palace boss Hodgson still focused on survival
|On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
|Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
|Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
|Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
|Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
|FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
|Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
|PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
|Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
|Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
|We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
|Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
|Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
|Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
|Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
|Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
|Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
|Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
|Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
|Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
|West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
|Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
|Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
|Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
|Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
|Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
|I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
|Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
|Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
|Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
|Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
|Struggling Malaga sack Michel
|Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
|A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
|Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
|Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
|Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
|Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
|Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
|Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
|Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
|Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch