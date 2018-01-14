Goretzka decision expected ´in a few days´, says Rummenigge

Bayern Munich expect midfield target Leon Goretzka to decide his Schalke future "in a few days".

Goretzka, 22, has entered the final six months of his Schalke contract and is able to talk to other clubs about a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

The likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus are rumoured to be interested in the Germany international, but Bayern are leading the chase.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern's executive board chairman, reckons they would be "crazy" not to be interested in Goretzka and is optimistic about hearing the midfielder's final decision.

"We would be crazy if we did not think about signing a German international whose contract runs out," Rummenigge told Sky.

"Now it is up to the player to decide, and it would be nice if he chose Bayern in the end. You only have an agreement when you sign the contract.

"All top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United or Juventus wanted him, so it is perfectly legal and normal that the top club from Germany is interested in this player, too. The decision will be taken in a few days."