Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons again

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for Borussia Dortmund's home match against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga after missing a team meeting.

The Gabon forward's relationship with his employers has become increasingly fractured amid speculation he will leave Signal Iduna Park.

Reports emerged this month that a switch to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande had been agreed, but Aubameyang remains a Dortmund player.

Dortmund confirmed on Sunday that he had been left out of the squad for "disciplinary reasons", with coach Peter Stoger later clarifying: "We had an important team meeting yesterday [Saturday] with every player, including injured guys. Aubameyang didn't show up, leading me to believe it's not that important to him right now.

"He said he forgot but we all know that's not the case. He can qualify for the team next week like always. I can't judge [if he wants to force a move]."

The 28-year-old was also left out for a match against Stuttgart in November, though – as on this occasion – a more detailed explanation was not given.

Aubameyang has been prolific for Dortmund since signing for the German club in July 2013, scoring 98 top-flight goals.

Stoger's side resume league action sitting fourth in the table, having won their last two games before the mid-season break, with Aubameyang scoring against Hoffenheim.