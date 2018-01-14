Related

Article

Aspas denies Lerma allegations of racist remark

14 January 2018 19:25

Iago Aspas has denied claims by Jefferson Lerma that he racially abused the Levante midfielder during Sunday's LaLiga clash.

Lerma accused Aspas of making a racial slur following Celta Vigo's 1-0 away win, and said he reported the incident to referee Alfonso Alvarez during the match.

Levante later issued a brief statement on Twitter supporting their player, which read: "Following the statements of Jefferson Lerma at the end of #LevanteCelta, Levante wants to show its firm support to the player and rejects any sign of racism in football."

Aspas – who played the full 90 minutes – responded to the claims via Celta's official website.

"What is said on the field, stays on the field," he said. "So I will not repeat what he said to me.

"In any case, I did not call him what he attributed to me."

Accompanying Aspas' denial was a brief statement from Celta that said the club "strongly defend fair play and respect on and off the pitch."

