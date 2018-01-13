Related

Article

Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019

13 January 2018 01:24

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insisted he was still committed to the Premier League club and had no plans to leave before the end of his contract in 2019.

Ahead of a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, Wenger is under some pressure with his side sitting sixth in the table – five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Wenger, 68, signed a new deal at Arsenal last year and said he was as committed as ever to seeing out his contract.

"Did I ever walk away? Never. Why should I change?" he said. "I'm always committed.

"I'm here for 21 years. I just do, in every single decision I make, what is right for the club.

"If I stay for one year or 10 years, it's exactly the same," he added. "If it's me in charge or somebody else, you can only do what is best for the club. And that's what you try to do.

"That has nothing to do with my personal situation."

Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies.

Sponsored links

Saturday 13 January

02:38 Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
01:24 Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
00:43 Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
00:25 Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch

Friday 12 January

23:37 Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
23:35 Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
23:30 ´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
23:07 Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
22:25 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
20:30 Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
19:19 Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
19:07 Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
18:18 Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
17:38 Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
17:35 Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
17:12 West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
16:46 Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
16:31 Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
16:19 Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
16:08 Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
15:49 Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
15:27 Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
15:22 Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
15:14 Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
14:35 Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
14:08 We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
13:50 Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
13:40 Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
12:32 Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
12:20 Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
12:07 Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
11:31 Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
10:52 No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
10:15 Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
09:51 Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
09:08 Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
07:28 Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
06:10 Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
05:56 Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
04:54 Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
02:15 Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
01:46 Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
00:19 Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba

Thursday 11 January

23:24 Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0 (6-1 agg): Messi inspires rout as holders book quarter-final spot
23:07 Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent
21:16 Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
20:44 Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
20:27 LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
19:36 Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
19:36 Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
18:54 Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
18:40 I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
18:01 Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
17:54 Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
17:42 Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
17:03 Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
16:40 Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
16:27 Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
15:23 Chelsea appoint new chief executive
15:12 Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
14:21 Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
14:04 Santos closing in on Gabigol return
13:17 Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
13:01 Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
12:17 Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
12:16 ´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
11:32 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
10:40 Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
10:36 Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
09:34 Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
4 Liverpool 22 +25 44
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 +21 41
6 Arsenal 22 +12 39
7 Burnley 22 +0 34
8 Leicester City 22 +2 30

Facebook