Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a controversial last-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw for Watford as Southampton's Premier League winless run was extended to 10 matches.
A first-half double from James Ward-Prowse had put the Saints in the driving seat, but Andre Gray cut the deficit early in the second half and Doucoure got the leveller at the death, appearing to use his hand to do so.
It added to Mauricio Pellegrino's misery as his side's poor form continued, though Watford themselves have won just once over same period of Saints' top-flight winless streak.
Having opened his account for the season in last weekend's FA Cup win over Fulham – setting up a fourth-round clash with the Hornets – Ward-Prowse picked up where he left off.
The midfielder broke the deadlock after 20 minutes as Southampton sought revenge for September's 2-0 loss to the same opponents at St Mary's Stadium.
Pellegrino's men continued to impose themselves on the game and, after Dusan Tadic and Wesley Hoedt had been thwarted by Heurelho Gomes, Ward-Prowse was on hand again to cap a swift counter-attack with a straightforward finish.
Watford fought back after the break, with Gray nodding in and Doucoure stealing the headlines in more ways than one, leaving the visitors to wish VAR was in use.
FT | #watfordfc 2-2 Southampton— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 13, 2018
Gray and Doucoure goals after the break peg back the Saints, who led via a first-half Ward-Prowse double. #WATSOU
Listen live https ://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/G7X6pENKv4
Southampton threatened early on but saw a promising attack ended by an offside flag as Shane Long's shot forced a reflex save from Gomes.
The hosts badly fluffed their lines to ensure a dangerous foray into the Saints box yielded no reward, with Doucoure's cutback miskicked by Gray before Daryl Janmaat's follow up was blocked, the same player then flashing a powerful drive just over the crossbar.
But, having failed to make that pressure count, the Hornets were punished at the other end when Ward-Prowse coolly slotted home from inside the box after good work from Long.
It's in for # SaintsFC 's @Prowsey16 ! pic.twitter.com/uFwCiuVDrz— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 13, 2018
Gomes came to Watford's rescue to deny Tadic a certain goal three minutes later, the Brazilian pawing away the midfielder's back-post header.
A speculative Hoedt effort from long range gave Gomes yet more work to do and he was equal to it, as was Marvin Zeegelaar when the Dutchman had to block Long's attempt from the edge of the six-yard box.
But there was nobody there to save Silva's side when Long burst down the left to pick out Tadic, who in turn laid on a simple finish for Ward-Prowse.
Troy Deeney was introduced at the interval, marking his return to league action after a four-match ban following his dismissal against Huddersfield Town last month.
A much-improved Watford started to show signs of life early in the second half and Richarlison had a shot blocked before finally they got their reward after 58 minutes.
Janmaat's rasping drive was tipped onto the bar by Alex McCarthy, who got no help from his defence when the ball fell for an unchallenged Gray to nod in.
Molla Wague then mistimed his jump when well positioned to connect with substitute Roberto Pereyra’s delivery as Watford continued to turn the screw.
Pellegrino sent on Mario Lemina as he looked to stem the tide and Southampton did initially stabilise, helping to quieten the expectant home crowd until Doucoure had the final say, turning in Deeney's header across goal and evading the attentions of referee Roger East.
FULL-TIME Watford 2-2 Southampton— Premier League (@premierleague) January 13, 2018
Abdoulaye Doucoure strikes late to snatch a point as the Hornets fight back from two goals down#WATSOU pic.twitter.com/06p7S0twIe
Key Opta stats:
- The Hornets have recovered eight points from losing positions at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this term – only Everton (9) have rescued more on home soil.
- Southampton are winless in their last 10 games in the Premier League; their longest run without a win in the competition since January 2005 (also 10 games).
- Watford have conceded 25 goals at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this season – the most of any side in home games.
- Dusan Tadic recorded his 27th Premier League assist for Southampton in this game – only Matt Le Tissier (64) has made more for the Saints in the competition.
- Southampton conceded their 1000th goal in the Premier League following Watford’s equaliser – becoming the seventh team in competition history to do so.
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move
|Liverpool a top team without Coutinho - Guardiola
|No Liverpool offer for early Keita move, insists Rangnick
|Everton threw in the towel – Allardyce slams display in Tottenham hammering
|Palace boss Hodgson still focused on survival
|On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
|Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
|Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
|Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
|Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
|FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
|Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
|PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
|Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
|Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
|We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
|Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
|Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
|Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
|Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
|Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
|Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
|Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
|Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
|Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
|West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
|Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
|Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
|Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
|Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
|Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
|I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
|Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
|Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
|Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
|Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
|Struggling Malaga sack Michel
|Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
|A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
|Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
|Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
|Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
|Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
|Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
|Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
|Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
|Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch
|Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
|Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
|´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
|Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba