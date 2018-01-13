Related

Article

Struggling Malaga sack Michel

13 January 2018 13:52

Relegation-threatened Malaga have sacked head coach Michel after a run of four straight LaLiga defeats without scoring left them five points adrift of safety.

Michel arrived at La Rosaleda in March 2017 with the club in the midst of a fight against the drop, but helped them recover to an 11th-place finish.

However, it has been another season of struggle for Malaga, who have just three wins and 11 points from 19 LaLiga matches.

A 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Friday proved the final straw, with Michel's dismissal announced on the club's official website.

"Michel Gonzalez arrived last season during a very difficult situation, and the coach was able to turn things around and end the season in a mid-table position," a club statement read. 

"Unfortunately, since the beginning of this campaign, the team has been unable to achieve a string of good results to move out of the relegation zone, and the club deems this action necessary to seek that reaction."

Michel has previously coached Getafe and Sevilla, before spells at Olympiacos and Marseille.

Malaga return to action with a trip to Eibar on January 22.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 18 +41 48
2 Atlético Madrid 18 +19 39
3 Valencia 18 +20 37
4 Real Madrid 17 +16 32
5 Sevilla 18 -4 29
6 Villarreal 18 +4 28
7 Eibar 18 -6 27
8 Getafe 19 +5 26
9 Athletic Club 18 +1 24
10 Leganés 17 -1 24
11 Real Betis 18 -4 24
12 Real Sociedad 18 +1 23
13 Girona 18 -6 23
14 Espanyol 18 -6 23
15 Celta de Vigo 18 +5 22
16 Levante 18 -10 18
17 Deportivo La C… 18 -15 16
18 Deportivo Alavés 18 -14 15
19 Málaga 19 -20 11
20 Las Palmas 18 -26 11

