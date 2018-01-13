Related

Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival

13 January 2018 11:41

Leroy Sane insists he has nothing to fear from Alexis Sanchez's potential move to Manchester City.

Arsenal star Sanchez is said to be on the brink of deciding his next move, and City were favourites to secure his signature before rivals Manchester United emerged as contenders.

If the Chile international were to head to the Etihad Stadium, he would represent direct competition for Sane's spot in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up.

But the former Schalke winger is braced for the challenge.

"No, it doesn't worry me personally," the Germany international said in quotes reported by The Guardian. "He's a very good player. If he comes to us – I don't know it will happen – he can help us.

"No player would say, 'Oh I hope he doesn't come'. Every one of us is playing really well right now and everyone has confidence. But there are so many games – so everyone is going to get games.

"If you don't get challenged, then you can’t find out how good you are. Even if he is better, you can look up to him, learn and try to improve with him. That makes you a better player.

"Even if someone like that comes in and is in front of you – if he plays more – the target is to get in front of him in the first XI. So it makes you work harder."

Sane has established himself at City, with the 22-year-old's nine-goal haul this season matching his tally from the entirety of the last campaign.

That form has helped propel Guardiola's side to the top of the Premier League and into the last 16 of the Champions League.

