Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser

Mauricio Pellegrino called for the introduction of VAR into the Premier League after Southampton were denied victory over Watford by Abdoulaye Doucoure's controversial late leveller.
The Saints looked to be marching towards a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road until Doucare popped up in stoppage time to rescue a point, but replays showed he had beaten Alex McCarthy with the use of his hand.
It was missed by referee Roger East, though, and the goal stood to see Watford complete a dramatic comeback, the Hornets having been 2-0 down at half-time.
Southampton have now not won in 10 league matches – a run that stretches back to late November – and they find themselves one point above the bottom three.
Despite the clear frustration within the visiting ranks, Pellegrino was not keen to dwell on the contentious end to Saturday's encounter that would not have stood with VAR.
"For sure [we should have won] but football is like this sometimes, small details change everything," he told BBC Sport. "We are very sad but we have to accept the rules. It's part of football.
"I never see this type of mistake in the Premier League before. To live [with] this injustice is really hard.
"I think we have to try [VAR] and analyse if it's possible to help the sport to make better decisions, even for the referee."
#saintsfc pic.twitter.com/k0iMHAtHtH— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 13, 2018
Marco Silva was less inclined to discuss his side's equaliser, suggesting it was about time a decision went Watford's way this season.
"I don't need to talk about the [Doucoure] goal," he said. "Something can happen and this season we've had decisions go against us.
"I understand Southampton are unhappy like I was not one time, more than one time when the mistake is against us. It can happen."
Striker Troy Deeney was more willing to address the nature of their leveller, admitting it would have been disallowed were VAR part of the Premier League.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It's one of them. They'll feel like it's a loss. VAR comes in we probably wouldn't get that but we got it.
"It's the luck of the draw."
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move
|Liverpool a top team without Coutinho - Guardiola
|No Liverpool offer for early Keita move, insists Rangnick
|Everton threw in the towel – Allardyce slams display in Tottenham hammering
|Palace boss Hodgson still focused on survival
|On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
|Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
|Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
|Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
|Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
|FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
|Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
|PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
|Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
|Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
|We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
|Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
|Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
|Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
|Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
|Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
|Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
|Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
|Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
|Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
|West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
|Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
|Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
|Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
|Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
|Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
|I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
|Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
|Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
|Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
|Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
|Struggling Malaga sack Michel
|Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
|A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
|Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
|Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
|Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
|Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
|Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
|Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
|Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
|Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch
|Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
|Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
|´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
|Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba