Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies

Joselu came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw in a crucial Premier League relegation battle with bottom club Swansea City at St James' Park.
Carlos Carvalhal has made a decent start to life with the Welsh club since taking over late last month and, despite his side having been on the backfoot for much of Saturday's contest, he appeared on course for a second win in three league games.
Jordan Ayew's header on the hour gave Swansea a surprise lead, punishing Newcastle for not capitalising on a host of opportunities to break the deadlock.
However, Swansea's advantage proved all too brief as Joselu, brought on for the profligate Dwight Gayle, levelled matters with a clever finish.
Rafael Benitez's men finished a largely entertaining encounter the stronger of the two sides but could not complete the turnaround.
Newcastle were left to settle for a point that will likely increase the Spanish manager's exasperation at a lack of transfer activity and delays in completing a long-expected takeover.
His side are just three points clear of the bottom three while Swansea stay at the foot of the table, four points adrift of safety, and now have the daunting proposition of home fixtures with Liverpool and Arsenal to come.
FULL TIME Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2018
It finishes all square at St. James' Park, with substitute Joselu cancelling out Jordan Ayew's opener.
Reaction to come at https://t.co/iDkcawZlBb. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/L3YOqzJbtt
Newcastle dominated the early exchanges as Swansea struggled to keep hold of the ball, Gayle testing Lukasz Fabianski in the fourth minute with a header that the Pole comfortably saved.
Gayle should have done much better when he headed well wide after good work down the left from Perez, who could find neither power nor direction with an effort from the right of the box after Swansea again surrendered possession.
Paul Dummett lashed over from a Christian Atsu pull-back but the best chance of the half fell to Perez, who burst through on goal after latching on to Matt Ritchie's ball over the top, but was denied by Fabianski as he tried to sneak an effort underneath the goalkeeper's legs.
Former Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey curled well over with a free-kick from the edge of the area, the visitors perhaps feeling justice had been done after Atsu was contentiously deemed to have been fouled.
Swansea will then have felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty as a rare foray forward saw Mohamed Diame appear to block a Mike van der Hoorn effort with his arm.
But the visitors were grateful to see the assistant referee Sian Massey correctly raise her flag for offside after Gayle nodded in at the other end.
Gayle wastefully dragged wide four minutes into the second half and Newcastle finally paid the price despite the best efforts of Karl Darlow.
Darlow produced heroics to keep out Ayew's first point-blank header with a fine reaction save but the Ghana forward was there to convert on the rebound.
Swansea's lead lasted just eight minutes, however, as Shelvey unlocked the visitors' defence with a wonderful ball over the top for Perez, whose fortuitously deflected cross fell into the path of Joselu to steer back across goal and beyond Fabianski.
Newcastle pressed for a winner without creating many chances to find to it, and Swansea would have stolen the points had Wilfried Bony not seen a goal-bound effort cleared with Darlow stranded, the draw making it just one defeat in four in all competitions for Carvalhal, a run that will provide little solace for the Portuguese given the team's predicament.
Key Opta stats:
- Newcastle have failed to win any of their last seven home Premier League games (D2 L5) – their longest winless run since April 2009 under Joe Kinnear and also Alan Shearer (8 games).
- Indeed, it is Rafael Benitez's longest winless run on home soil in the Premier League as manager.
- Swansea have won four points in their two Premier League away games under Carlos Carvalhal - as many as they'd won in their previous nine in the top-flight.
- The Swans have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games, conceding 20 goals in the process.
- All four of Joselu's Premier League goals for Newcastle have come on home soil.
- Jordan Ayew has scored in three of his last five Premier League appearances, after failing to score in his previous 15 in the competition beforehand.
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move
|Liverpool a top team without Coutinho - Guardiola
|No Liverpool offer for early Keita move, insists Rangnick
|Everton threw in the towel – Allardyce slams display in Tottenham hammering
|Palace boss Hodgson still focused on survival
|On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
|Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
|Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
|Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
|Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
|FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
|Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
|PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
|Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
|Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
|We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
|Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
|Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
|Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
|Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
|Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
|Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
|Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
|Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
|Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
|West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
|Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
|Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
|Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
|Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
|Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
|I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
|Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
|Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
|Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
|Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
|Struggling Malaga sack Michel
|Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
|A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
|Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
|Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
|Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
|Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
|Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
|Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
|Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
|Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch
|Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
|Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
|´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
|Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba