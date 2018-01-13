Related

Article

Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps

13 January 2018 15:51

New Barcelona signing Yerry Mina got goosebumps when he encountered "the best in the world" Lionel Messi for the first time since joining the club.

The Catalan giants announced an €11.8million deal to bring Mina from Palmeiras on Thursday, the Colombia international putting pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The 23-year-old is pleased to join a club possessing top-tier talent, detailing the impact his first meeting with Messi and Luis Suarez had on him.

"For me, he [Messi] is the best in the world. The first impression I got of him was one of humility. I got goosebumps when Messi approached me with Suarez in the dressing room," said Mina.

The centre-back raised eyebrows by stepping onto the Camp Nou pitch with bare feet during his presentation to supporters.

"There is a saying in my country that says, 'Touch the land you want to conquer with the sole of your feet.'  And here I want to make history with everyone. I always do it and I hope to succeed," he said.

"I have come to work. To contribute to the team and learn from my team-mates. This is a great club and since arriving you can feel the atmosphere here."

Mina will compete with Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano for a spot in the centre of Ernesto Valverde's defence.

It could represent a risk just five months before Colombia's participation in the World Cup, but the former Palmeiras man has no concerns about potentially missing out.

Mina said: "I was given the opportunity to come now and I did not think twice. I'm going to work to bring something to the best players in the world.

"I'm calm. I came to work, to contribute, to be with the best. With the work that we will all do, I will fight to be at the World Cup.

"I have to go step by step. I have to do things well and fit well in the group."

Sponsored links

Saturday 13 January

21:53 On to the next game for ´proud´ Tottenham record-breaker Kane
21:43 Championship Review: Wolves held as Derby and Cardiff thump strugglers
21:40 Pochettino: Kane will break all Premier League & England records
20:22 Kane breaks Sheringham´s Premier League record for Spurs
20:21 Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro goal enough for a laboured win
20:19 Tottenham 4 Everton 0: Kane becomes Spurs´ record Premier League goalscorer
20:12 FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong
20:01 Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw
19:44 PSG without Neymar for Nantes trip
19:38 Conte unconcerned by Mourinho´s ´contempt´ comment
19:34 Moyes hails Arnautovic display in milestone win
19:28 We did everything but score - Zidane unable to explain Madrid loss
19:22 Pellegrino calls for VAR after controversial Doucoure equaliser
19:10 Valverde: Barca the best team in the world
19:06 Nothing wrong with Madrid´s attitude, insists Nacho
19:00 Cahill injury not serious, Conte claims
18:25 Chelsea make unwanted history with third straight 0-0
18:10 Real Madrid 0 Villarreal 1: Fornals´ late show stuns frustrated champions
17:58 Watford 2 Southampton 2: Doucoure grabs controversial late leveller
17:56 Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0: Sako extends Eagles revival
17:53 Chelsea 0 Leicester City 0: Relentless Foxes hold on after Chilwell red
17:53 West Brom 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Set-piece specials end league win drought
17:53 Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1: Joselu rescues point for Magpies
17:51 Huddersfield Town 1 West Ham 4: Arnautovic runs riot to secure Moyes´ 200th PL win
16:53 Chelsea captain Cahill forced off with hamstring injury
16:48 Gundogan hails ´father figure´ Klopp ahead of Liverpool v Manchester City
16:43 Rakitic: I don´t think Messi will be nervous about Croatia
15:51 Meeting Messi gave new Barcelona signing Mina goosebumps
15:46 I rejected Klopp and Liverpool for Man City move, says Sane
15:06 Ranieri resigned to missing out on PSG winger Lucas
14:54 Klopp: I turned down Manchester United
14:15 Barca midfielder Arda joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
14:12 Flores snubs Stoke for Espanyol stay
13:52 Struggling Malaga sack Michel
13:23 Spartak spark racism storm with offensive tweet
12:42 A-League Review: Victory´s Barbarouses settles five-goal thriller
12:14 Rakitic laments Neymar´s Barcelona departure
11:41 Sane not threatened by potential Sanchez arrival
11:16 Play like Messi – Guardiola´s sage Sane advice
10:18 Ribery: I want to stay at Bayern Munich
02:38 Neymar, Madrid rumours won´t shake PSG – Emery
01:24 Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
00:43 Heynckes pleased with Bayern discipline
00:25 Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch

Friday 12 January

23:37 Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
23:35 Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
23:30 ´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
23:07 Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
22:25 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
20:30 Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
19:19 Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
19:07 Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
18:18 Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
17:38 Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
17:35 Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
17:12 West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
16:46 Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
16:31 Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
16:19 Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
16:08 Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
15:49 Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
15:27 Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
15:22 Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
15:14 Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
14:35 Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
14:08 We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
13:50 Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
13:40 Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
12:32 Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
12:20 Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
12:07 Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
11:31 Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
10:52 No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
10:15 Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
09:51 Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
09:08 Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
07:28 Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
06:10 Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
05:56 Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
04:54 Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
02:15 Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
01:46 Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
00:19 Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba

Thursday 11 January

23:24 Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0 (6-1 agg): Messi inspires rout as holders book quarter-final spot
23:07 Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent
21:16 Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
20:44 Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
20:27 LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
19:36 Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
19:36 Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
18:54 Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
18:40 I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
18:01 Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
17:54 Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
17:42 Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
17:03 Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
16:40 Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
16:27 Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
15:23 Chelsea appoint new chief executive
15:12 Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
14:21 Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
14:04 Santos closing in on Gabigol return
13:17 Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
13:01 Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
12:17 Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
12:16 ´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
11:32 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
10:40 Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
10:36 Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
09:34 Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 18 +41 48
2 Atlético Madrid 19 +20 42
3 Valencia 18 +20 37
4 Real Madrid 18 +15 32
5 Villarreal 19 +5 31

Facebook