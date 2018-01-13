FA to assess allegation against West Brom´s Rodriguez from Brighton´s Bong

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has reported West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez to the Football Association (FA) after the players clashed during Saturday's Premier League game at The Hawthorns, which the hosts won 2-0.
The pair exchanged words during a second-half flashpoint, with Rodriguez appearing to squeeze his nose and waft a hand at Cameroon international Bong.
Following protests from Bong both men were spoken to by referee Martin Atkinson, who then consulted with his fourth official.
Omnisport understands the Football Association is aware of the matter and is awaiting the match officials' report.
At their post-match news conferences, both Brighton manager Chris Hughton and his West Brom counterpart Alan Pardew confirmed an allegation had been made against Rodriguez but did not discuss the precise nature of the complaint.
"Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that was said to him. It's being handled correctly by the referee," Hughton said.
"He's aware of the allegation and that will go through to the FA. It was dealt with in the correct manner.
"These are allegations made against Jay Rodriguez. The nature of those will be made clear by the FA.
"It was something said to him and it is being dealt with in the correct manner."
Pardew corroborated Hughton's account that Rodriguez's action would now be assessed by the authorities and explained the former Burnley and Southampton man had denied any wrongdoing.
"There's been an allegation made by the Brighton full-back to the referee and that allegation will go to the FA.
"I only can say, on my behalf, because I haven't seen the incident, knowing Jay Rodriguez I find it very difficult to understand if I'm honest that there has been an allegation of any kind. So, we'll have to wait and see."
Asked whether the allegation was one of racist abuse, Pardew added: "I don't know, it's been directed straight to the referee. Jay Rodriguez claims that the allegation is untrue."
Goals from captain Jonny Evans and fellow defender Craig Dawson gave West Brom their first win since August in the Premier League, moving them to within two points of safety.
