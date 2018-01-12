New Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been warned about Sam Allardyce's tactics by experienced Turkey midfielder Emre Belozoglu.
Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas for a reported £25million in early January after earning rave reviews with the Turkish side.
He will be expected to ease Everton's woes in attack, but Emre has given Tosun a word of warning about his new manager.
Emre, 37, played under Allardyce at Newcastle United during the 2007-08 season and the Englishman clearly did not leave a great impression on the midfielder.
Speaking to Tivibu Spor, Emre said: "I'm really happy for Cenk Tosun. I feel it's easier for Turkish players to go play abroad now than it was in our time.
"Cenk is really professional. He doesn't see himself better or worse from what he is. He just wants to constantly improve himself.
"The football in England is physical, but Cenk Tosun's finishing is top class. His biggest misfortune, I would say, is Sam Allardyce, who was my coach at Newcastle United.
"Allardyce lets his striker feel alone on pitch and his system can't really provide for his team's striker."
|Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce
|Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Morata, Batshuayi
|´Committed´ Conte will not walk out on Chelsea
|Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Luhukay gets debut derby point despite Loovens red
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 3: Leaders open up 14-point lead with comfortable win
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba
|Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0 (6-1 agg): Messi inspires rout as holders book quarter-final spot
|Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent
|Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
|Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
|LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
|Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
|Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
|Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
|I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
|Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
|Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
|Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
|Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
|Chelsea appoint new chief executive
|Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
|Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
|Santos closing in on Gabigol return
|Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere