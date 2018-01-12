Related

Article

Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations

12 January 2018 17:38

Chelsea have vowed to support investigations into allegations of racism and bullying made against two former coaches at the club.

According to an exclusive report in the Guardian on Friday, three former youth-team players have launched legal claims against Chelsea.

Graham Rix and Gwyn Williams - former members of the backroom staff at Stamford Bridge - are each alleged to have made a host of offensive comments to black players. Rix is also accused of physical assault.

A statement from the solicitors who represent both men said Rix and Williams "deny all and any allegations of racial or other abuse", while the Metropolitan Police Service previously decided there was not sufficient evidence to take action after conducting an investigation.

The Guardian report the Football Association's safeguarding team are continuing to probe the matter and have spoken to two of the three players involved.

At the end of Antonio Conte's news conference on Friday, Chelsea's head of communications and public affairs, Steve Atkins, told reporters: "What we have consistently said on allegations of this nature is that we take them extremely seriously.

"We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to fully support those affected, and we will assist the authorities and support their investigations."

In a statement provided to Omnisport, Lawrence Stephens Solicitors made it clear Rix and Williams deny all the allegations against them.

The statement read: "Our clients deny all and any allegations of racial or other abuse. These allegations were the subject of a thorough investigation by specialist officers of the Metropolitan Police Service. The MPS did not consider there was sufficient evidence even to report it to the CPS. Our clients cooperated with that investigation.

"The allegations in the Guardian newspaper are contained, as we understand it, within correspondence sent to Chelsea Football Club. That correspondence has not been seen by our clients or by us. No correspondence has been sent to our clients or us by these individuals or those representing them.

"We will of course deal with any allegations if made directly to our clients. Our clients are cooperating fully with the FA in this matter."

Sponsored links

Friday 12 January

20:30 Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
19:19 Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
19:07 Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
18:18 Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
17:38 Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
17:35 Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
17:12 West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
16:46 Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
16:31 Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
16:19 Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
16:08 Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
15:49 Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
15:27 Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
15:22 Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
15:14 Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
14:35 Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
14:08 We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
13:50 Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
13:40 Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
12:32 Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
12:20 Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
12:07 Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
11:31 Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
10:52 No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
10:15 Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
09:51 Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
09:08 Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
07:28 Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
06:10 Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
05:56 Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
04:54 Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
02:15 Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
01:46 Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
00:19 Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba

Thursday 11 January

23:24 Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0 (6-1 agg): Messi inspires rout as holders book quarter-final spot
23:07 Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent
21:16 Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
20:44 Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
20:27 LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
19:36 Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
19:36 Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
18:54 Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
18:40 I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
18:01 Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
17:54 Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
17:42 Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
17:03 Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
16:40 Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
16:27 Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
15:23 Chelsea appoint new chief executive
15:12 Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
14:21 Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
14:04 Santos closing in on Gabigol return
13:17 Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
13:01 Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
12:17 Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
12:16 ´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
11:32 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
10:40 Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
10:36 Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
09:34 Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

Wednesday 10 January

23:58 Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
23:35 No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
23:27 Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
23:00 Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
22:55 Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
22:39 Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
21:06 Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
20:12 Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
19:53 United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
19:36 Ramires hoping for Inter switch
19:02 England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
18:38 Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
18:03 Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
17:51 Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
16:56 Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
16:55 Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
15:20 Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
15:16 Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
14:23 Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
12:50 Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
12:22 A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
11:46 Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
10:45 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
10:03 Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
09:37 I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 22 +51 62
2 Manchester United 22 +29 47
3 Chelsea 22 +25 46
4 Liverpool 22 +25 44
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 +21 41

Facebook