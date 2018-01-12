Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona will take on city rivals Espanyol in the quarter-finals of this season's competition, while Real Madrid also face a tie against nearby opposition in the form of Leganes.

The draw for the last eight of the Copa took place on Friday, with Madrid drawn to face Leganes in the first two-legged tie.

Barca were duly handed a clash with Espanyol before Atletico Madrid and Sevilla were paired together. The other quarter-final will see Valencia take on Alaves, last year's runners-up.

Espanyol's hopes of making the last four appear slim, to say the least. They have failed to win any of their previous nine knockout ties with Barca in the Copa, last eliminating them from the event in 1961, and are without a victory in 17 league matches against their rivals.

9 - Barcelona have progressed in each of their last nine knockout games against Espanyol in the Copa del Rey - the last time there were knocked out by them was in 1961. Rivalry. pic.twitter.com/vDI3fh8tG1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2018

Madrid, meanwhile, have won all four of the competitive matches they have played against Leganes.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place on the weeks beginning January 15 and 22.