Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has challenged Sergio Aguero and Manchester City to banish their Anfield hoodoo when they face Liverpool on Sunday.
Undefeated Premier League leaders City head to Merseyside with a handsome 15-point advantage over Manchester United at the summit but history – along with Liverpool's own impressive run of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions – suggests they are in for a rough ride on Merseyside.
City's last win at Anfield came courtesy of a Nicolas Anelka brace in May 2003, with four draws and 10 defeats since that result, including losses on each of their past four visits.
Aguero moved to 19 goals for the season thanks to his last-gasp EFL Cup winner against Bristol City in midweek and has netted six times in 11 Premier League matches versus Liverpool but, in a reflection of City's struggles in the away fixture, each of those strikes from the club's all-time record goalscorer have come in matches at the Etihad Stadium.
"I don't believe in these kind of things but in 45 years Manchester City won twice there," Guardiola told a pre-match news conference.
"Last time was 15 years ago. It means a lot in terms of how complicated it is to play there.
"The records are there to be broken and maybe, on Sunday, Sergio will break that record."
Pelear hasta el final, siempre! // Always fight til' the end! C'mon City!! pic.twitter.com/gvfq6VswBa— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 9, 2018
Guardiola, who is again set to be without captain Vincent Kompany due to a calf injury, believes the weekend clash will provide another stern examination of his team's big-game pedigree, having seen them pass such tests with flying colours at Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford and Napoli's Stadio San Paolo this term.
"I you want to achieve something that is good and win titles you have to win on these kind of stages," he said.
"This season at Stamford Bridge we were able to do that, but we still have to go to Anfield and [play away] against Arsenal and Tottenham.
"We still have a lot of things to do but tomorrow is such an important game to see again if we are able to do big things in this season – in the big stages of the Champions League.
"It is a good test for us. When we arrive at the knockout stages in the big competitions, how is our behaviour?
"We did it at Stamford Bridge, we did it at Old Trafford and [at Anfield] we have to do that."
Raheem Sterling will make his latest return to the red half of Merseyside since his acrimonious £49million switch from Liverpool to City in 2015.
Mi born Unruly: @victoriahaydn pic.twitter.com/CQBEPNRJNq— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 12, 2017
A hostile reception is likely to lie in wait once more for the England international, who has made tremendous strides under Guardiola and scored 18 goals in 29 matches this season.
"Normally when this kind of situation [booing] happens it is because he was important for Liverpool fans," the City boss added.
"This reaction happens because there was love for him from the fans.
"It is not the first time he goes back. I think he is more mature. Of course, he has to be calm and play the game he has to play."
|Stoger not worried over Schmelzer-Aubameyang clash at Dortmund
|Mourinho admits Conte ´contempt´ but wants end to feud
|Mourinho praises ´phenomenal´ Sanchez as speculation mounts over United interest
|Barkley close to being ready for Chelsea debut, says Conte
|Chelsea vow to support investigation into historic racism allegations
|Huddersfield complete reported £14m deal for Norwich´s Pritchard
|West Ham ban supporter over Livermore incident
|Pochettino hails Levy´s tough transfer talk
|Simeone unconcerned by Griezmann´s jet-setting
|Aguero can end Man City´s Anfield woes, says Guardiola
|Everything is possible - Conte calm over Chelsea future
|Liverpool´s Salah fit to face Manchester City
|Conte: There was no transfer talk when I spoke to Sanchez
|Jesus on the mend as Guardiola avoid Sanchez talk
|Klopp tells Liverpool to get over Coutinho sale
|Emery offers no guarantees over Cavani, Pastore PSG return
|We´re not that bad - Zidane defends struggling Madrid
|Mendy determined to make France World Cup squad
|Barca handed derby draw in Copa quarter-finals, Madrid to face Leganes
|Everton players ´fully aware´ of social media guidelines, says Allardyce
|Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference
|Guardiola breaks Premier League record with fourth straight award
|Wenger: Arsenal not preparing Malcom bid
|No bidding war for Sanchez, Wenger claims
|Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott
|Kolasinac and Mustafi court Draxler for Arsenal
|Van Dijk not daunted by huge transfer fee
|Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
|Hazard says he´ll sign Chelsea contract after Courtois
|Ronaldo: Neymar took a step back leaving Barca for PSG
|Sane can achieve anything – Gundogan
|Zidane out? Hierro calls for calm at Real Madrid
|Coutinho exit shouldn´t affect Liverpool – Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Playing with best ever Messi is a luxury – Alba
|Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0 (6-1 agg): Messi inspires rout as holders book quarter-final spot
|Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent
|Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
|Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
|LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
|Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
|Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
|Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
|I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
|Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
|Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
|Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
|Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
|Chelsea appoint new chief executive
|Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
|Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
|Santos closing in on Gabigol return
|Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal