Valencia confirm Coquelin deal

Valencia have announced the signing of Francis Coquelin from Arsenal.

The midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Mestalla, which includes an €80million release clause.

Valencia are reported to have paid in the region of €13.5m for the 26-year-old.

"I'm very happy," Coquelin told the club's official TV channel. "It's a great challenge, the start of a new life for me, and I'm very excited about it."

160 appearances

2 FA Cups

Good luck at @valenciacf, Francis - and thanks for all you did for us pic.twitter.com/Tiwsw1nEF5 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 11, 2018

Coquelin admits he spoke to Arsenal team-mates Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin and Santi Cazorla about life at Mestalla before making the move.

"They all told me that Valencia is a great city and the club is big, so I'm very grateful to be here," he said.

"I've watched the last few games since talks between the clubs have been accelerating, like the last one against Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey.

"I think the players are doing a great job. I'm obviously here to help them team achieve their objectives."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed on Wednesday that a deal was likely to be concluded, with Coquelin having grown frustrated by his lack of game time.

"He goes to Valencia, he didn't get enough games," Wenger said following his side's 0-0 EFL Cup semi-final draw with Chelsea.

"I let him go."

Coquelin has only made one start in the Premier League this season.