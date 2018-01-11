Turan´s Basaksehir move almost complete, says agent

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan's expected switch to Basaksehir is "99 per cent" done and could be announced on Friday, according to his agent.

Turan has struggled for game time since his move to Barca from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and he is yet to make an appearance this season.

The 30-year-old is set to play club football in his homeland for the first time since 2011 as he nears a move to Basaksehir, who are top of the Super Lig.

"We have said yes to Basaksehir and Barcelona, with 99 per cent chance, will also say yes to the offer," Turan's agent, Ahmet Bulut, told A Spor.

"Everything's going well. The announcement to be made tomorrow."

Turan has made 55 competitive appearances for Barca, scoring 15 goals.