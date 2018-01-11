Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Baba Rahman from Chelsea.
The full-back has not made an appearance for Antonio Conte's side this season and has been tipped for a return to the Bundesliga, having spent part of last season on loan in Gelsenkirchen.
Rahman was in talks over a return in August, but the serious knee injury that brought an end to his campaign last January meant Schalke did not pursue that option.
"We're in talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman," Heidel told a news conference.
"There are still one or two things to clear up on their end.
"We could agree on a deal with the player himself relatively quickly."
Heidel does not expect any developments on Leon Goretzka's future before their clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday, however.
The Germany international has been offered a contract extension by Schalke but is also a target for Bayern Munich.
"I don't think there will be a decision to announce before the game in Leipzig," Heidel said.
|Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
|Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
|LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
|Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
|Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
|Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
|I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
|Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
|Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
|Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
|Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
|Chelsea appoint new chief executive
|Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
|Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
|Santos closing in on Gabigol return
|Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts