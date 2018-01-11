Santos closing in on Gabigol return

Gabriel Barbosa is keen on a return to Santos, the club's president has confirmed, with the forward ready to end his European nightmare.

Gabigol helped Brazil to win their home Olympics in 2016 and was considered one of the world's hottest young strikers, earning a move to Inter for a reported €25million.

But the 21-year-old has flopped in Italy, scoring a single Serie A goal and failing to start any league games, while a loan spell at Benfica has failed to revive Gabigol's career.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres says talks between the club and Inter over a Brazilian return for Gabigol are now ongoing.

"There's a dialogue under way with Inter," Peres told FPF TV.

"We made our offer and now we're waiting for a response. It's all done between ourselves and the player.

"Now it all depends on Inter, who are owned by the Chinese [Suning Group]. We're moving toward an agreement."

Gabigol previously indicated he wanted to stay at Benfica and fight for his place, with the striker still hoping for an unlikely Brazil call-up for the 2018 World Cup.