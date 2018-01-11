Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday due to injury, coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed.
Both players sustained problems during Germany's mid-season break, with Lewandowski suffering with a knee issue and Hummels injuring an adductor.
The pair were forced to train alone for much of Bayern's training camp in Doha, before returning to the rest of the group on Thursday.
However, Friday's trip to Leverkusen has come too soon for them, with Heynckes revealing they will definitely miss out.
#Heynckes on team news: "@lewy_official and @matshummels will not be available tomorrow." #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/yEwLUtrlsb— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 11, 2018
"I am happy that both have trained partly with the team and both feel well," Heynckes said at his pre-match news conference.
"We will be able to increase their training schedule from next Monday, but it would be negligent to let them play. That's why both are not part of the squad."
There is good news regarding Joshua Kimmich, who has been deemed ready to at least be selected in the travelling party, even if there are still some doubts about his fitness following an illness.
#Heynckes: "Joshua #Kimmich will be in the squad against @bayer04_en, but it's not clear whether or not he will start." #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/idlJtHXd05— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 11, 2018
"Joshua Kimmich will travel with the team, but I have to think about if he will start," Heynckes added.
Lewandowski's absence means Sandro Wagner is likely to be handed his first start in his second spell for the club, having joined from Hoffenheim at the start of January for a figure reported to be in the region of €12million.
Heynckes expects the Germany international to fit seamlessly into their system.
#Heynckes on #Wagner: "Sandro has settled in well. He is very disciplined and has impressed in training. I'm very happy with him and he is the first option up front tomorrow." #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/zdZVM5N50q— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 11, 2018
"I don't think it changes that much [about how they play]," the Bayern boss said. "He [Wagner] is also a player who can play with his back to the opponent and make balls, like Lewy [Lewandowski].
"He has settled in well so far. He's very disciplined and impressed me in Doha. I'm happy and he'll be the first option in attack."
Bayern can open up a 14-point lead - at least temporarily - with victory in Leverkusen, but their fourth-placed hosts possess a number of particularly threatening players, with Heynckes highlighting Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz.
Heynckes said: "Leon Bailey has made good progress and is scoring goals and Julian Brandt is a talented player.
"But it's not only the two of them; Kai Havertz is also an outstanding talent, their defence is strong. Leverkusen are a convincing team. They’ve gone 12 Bundesliga games without defeat.
"They're a young, highly talented, hungry, fast-paced team that also has a lot of imagination. It's a game with all the ingredients that make football so attractive, and both teams can play football very well. It's going to be difficult."
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts