Related

Article

Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash

11 January 2018 12:17

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday due to injury, coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed.

Both players sustained problems during Germany's mid-season break, with Lewandowski suffering with a knee issue and Hummels injuring an adductor.

The pair were forced to train alone for much of Bayern's training camp in Doha, before returning to the rest of the group on Thursday.

However, Friday's trip to Leverkusen has come too soon for them, with Heynckes revealing they will definitely miss out.

"I am happy that both have trained partly with the team and both feel well," Heynckes said at his pre-match news conference. 

"We will be able to increase their training schedule from next Monday, but it would be negligent to let them play. That's why both are not part of the squad."

There is good news regarding Joshua Kimmich, who has been deemed ready to at least be selected in the travelling party, even if there are still some doubts about his fitness following an illness.

"Joshua Kimmich will travel with the team, but I have to think about if he will start," Heynckes added.

Lewandowski's absence means Sandro Wagner is likely to be handed his first start in his second spell for the club, having joined from Hoffenheim at the start of January for a figure reported to be in the region of €12million.

Heynckes expects the Germany international to fit seamlessly into their system.

"I don't think it changes that much [about how they play]," the Bayern boss said. "He [Wagner] is also a player who can play with his back to the opponent and make balls, like Lewy [Lewandowski].

"He has settled in well so far. He's very disciplined and impressed me in Doha. I'm happy and he'll be the first option in attack."

Bayern can open up a 14-point lead - at least temporarily - with victory in Leverkusen, but their fourth-placed hosts possess a number of particularly threatening players, with Heynckes highlighting Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz.

Heynckes said: "Leon Bailey has made good progress and is scoring goals and Julian Brandt is a talented player.

"But it's not only the two of them; Kai Havertz is also an outstanding talent, their defence is strong. Leverkusen are a convincing team. They’ve gone 12 Bundesliga games without defeat.

"They're a young, highly talented, hungry, fast-paced team that also has a lot of imagination. It's a game with all the ingredients that make football so attractive, and both teams can play football very well. It's going to be difficult."

Sponsored links

Thursday 11 January

13:01 Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
12:17 Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
12:16 ´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
11:32 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
10:40 Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
10:36 Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
09:34 Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

Wednesday 10 January

23:58 Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
23:35 No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
23:27 Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
23:00 Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
22:55 Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
22:39 Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
21:06 Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
20:12 Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
19:53 United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
19:36 Ramires hoping for Inter switch
19:02 England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
18:38 Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
18:03 Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
17:51 Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
16:56 Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
16:55 Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
15:20 Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
15:16 Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
14:23 Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
12:50 Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
12:22 A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
11:46 Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
10:45 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
10:03 Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
09:37 I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 17 +26 41
2 Schalke 04 17 +7 30
3 Borussia Dortmund 17 +15 28
4 Bayer Leverkusen 17 +11 28
5 RB Leipzig 17 +2 28
6 Borussia M'gla… 17 -1 28
7 Hoffenheim 17 +5 26
8 Eintracht Fran… 17 +2 26
9 Augsburg 17 +4 24
10 Hertha BSC 17 +1 24
11 Hannover 96 17 -2 23
12 Wolfsburg 17 +0 19
13 Freiburg 17 -14 19
14 Stuttgart 17 -8 17
15 Mainz 05 17 -9 17
16 Werder Bremen 17 -7 15
17 Hamburger SV 17 -10 15
18 Köln 17 -22 6

Facebook