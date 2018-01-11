Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director

Gianluigi Donnarumma "always expressed his desire to stay" at AC Milan despite controversy relating to his contract extension, according to the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.
The 18-year-old goalkeeper renewed his contract with the club in July, committing to Milan until 2021 and ending – at least temporarily – the mounting speculation about interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, such as Real Madrid and Juventus.
But reports in December suggested Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola wanted the agreement cancelled as the youngster felt pressured into signing the extension, with an annulment allowing him to leave on a free at the end of the season.
Those stories led to Milan's ultras unfurling a banner during the Coppa Italia win over Verona which read "Our patience is finished", leaving the teenager in tears.
The situation has since calmed and Mirabelli, who was eager to defend his transfer dealings as sporting director, is adamant Donnarumma has always insisted he wanted to stay.
"The figures [that Milan spent in the transfer market] aren't excessive in my opinion,"Mirabelli told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Everyone talks about the total outlay, but I implore you to analyse it. We haven't overpaid for anyone and I'll tell you something else - if, hypothetically, we sold some of our new buys in the window, we would make money on them.
"I consider them all to be valid players that form a solid group and give us peace of mind for the future. They form a solid centre for Milan and, although many of them are not living up to expectations, there are no flops.
"And don't forget, we brought in a good amount from sales, and then look at who renewed their contracts: Donnarumma, [Patrick] Cutrone, [Davide] Calabria and [Alessandro] Plizzari.
"Gigio [Donnarumma] renewed with great joy and has always expressed his desire to remain at Milan. We would be very happy if he finished his career here.
"The moment he doesn't want to stay - which is not the case now – we would favour an exit. No one stays reluctantly."
|Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
|Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
|LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
|Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
|Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
|Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
|I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
|Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
|Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
|Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
|Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
|Chelsea appoint new chief executive
|Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
|Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
|Santos closing in on Gabigol return
|Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts