Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield

Manchester City have finished above Liverpool in each of the past eight Premier League seasons – something they have managed to accomplish despite never winning at Anfield during this time.
Indeed, we must go back to May 3, 2003 for the last time City left the red side of Merseyside with all of the points.
But who was playing for City then and did the result matter? What were the other big stories in sport and who was top of the charts? Read on to find out.
THE GAME
City were winding their way towards a creditable mid-table finish on their first season back in the top-flight under Kevin Keegan, while Liverpool – treading a now familiar narrative arc – had top-four ambitions to satisfy. A pleasingly open game remained goalless until just before the hour, when Milan Baros volleyed the hosts ahead. Nicolas Anelka levelled from the penalty spot after drawing a foul from Djimi Traore and the France striker – then City's record signing having arrived for £13million from Paris Saint-Germain the previous year – crowned a fabulous one-touch move in stoppage time to stun the Kop.
Nicolas Anelka steals the points in stoppage time at Anfield #onthisday in 2003. #mcfc https://t.co/pFhlTalbFw— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 3, 2016
THE PERSONNEL
Anelka spent the 2001-02 season on loan at Liverpool, who neglected to make his deal permanent, allowing City to pounce. A man used to playing alongside the elite during his career up until that point, Anelka found himself in a transitional City side. Shaun Wright-Phillips was enjoying his first season as a Premier League regular in a midfield featuring a fresh-faced Joey Barton on his sixth senior appearance. Richard Dunne and Sylvain Distin had established the centre-back alliance that would serve City handsomely for half a decade and lined-up on this occasion before Peter Schmeichel – the great Dane and Manchester United icon on the penultimate appearance of a celebrated career that ended somewhat improbably with a sojourn on the other side of town. Anelka was far from the most familiar face to the Anfield masses. His strike partner that day was a certain Robbie Fowler.
How's Peter Schmeichel's knowledge of his illustrious career? Find out in the Opta quiz #MUFC https://t.co/HygZxMURTf— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) September 8, 2016
THE PAY-OFF
Defeat meant Gerard Houllier's Liverpool needed to beat Chelsea in their final match of the season at Stamford Bridge to reach the Champions League. Jesper Gronkjaer's goal to secure a 2-1 win for Claudio Ranieri's hosts meant Chelsea qualified for Europe's top competition at Liverpool's expense and a game dubbed the "£20m match" ended up being worth far more than that. Chelsea's dramatically grasped place in the top four was enough to solidify Roman Abramovich's interest in the club. Cue an era of transfer billions and wealthy foreign owners that would also alter City's trajectory beyond all recognition.
THE HIT PARADE
As fresh faced as the young Barton but falling some distance below his discerning musical tastes, guitar-clad boyband Busted would celebrate their first number-one single with 'You Said No' on May 3. Top of the independent charts at the same time, a decade before it would become the soundtrack to more-or-less every major football game in Europe, was the White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army'. Opposite City's mixture of youth and experience, Madonna provided a seasoned counterpart at the album chart summit with 'American Life'. Over in America, 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' was closing a two-month stint atop the Billboard Hot 100.
This is going to be the BEST year ever! I know because I tore my dress dancing! #dancing #happiness #friends #family #life #love pic.twitter.com/sOtT379vU8— Madonna (@Madonna) January 1, 2018
THE BOX OFFICE
On both sides of the Atlantic, 'X-Men 2' was the highest grossing movie of the week. An all-star cast including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry helped the blockbuster to net $85.6m within the first weekend of its release.
ELSEWHERE IN SPORT
Swansea City, now in their seventh consecutive Premier League season, needed a 4-2 win over Hull City on May 3 to preserve their Football League status – James Thomas the hat-trick hero. In horse racing, Funny Cide came close to becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Triple Crown. Victory in the Preakness Stakes took him to the cusp of immortality, before a third-place finish at the Belmont Stakes.
Come visit the #KyHorsePark's TWO @KentuckyDerby winners - Go For Gin (1994), & Funny Cide (2003)! https://t.co/c0UWfyyE9A— Kentucky Horse Park (@KyHorsePark) July 19, 2017
PC-Rob Willis pic.twitter.com/TAMy3Cn3pT
WORLD EVENTS
Two days before Liverpool met City at Anfield, United States president George W Bush made his infamous "Mission Accomplished" speech, declaring major combat operations to have ended in Iraq. In reality, a brutal war rumbled on and US troops did not withdraw from Iraq until December 2011. A US president making regrettably bombastic public statements – the more things change, etc etc…
|Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella
|Racing Club raise Lautaro Martinez release clause
|LFP suspends Ligue 1 use of goal-line technology
|Wilshere to make speedy return from ankle injury
|Zidane should keep Real Madrid job regardless of trophies, says Laudrup
|Mirabelli: No January signings for AC Milan
|I want to finish my career at PSG – Pastore denies Thiago Silva claims
|Maguire transfer speculation welcomed by Puel
|Tottenham vow not to sell stars before next season
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea´s Rahman
|Only Bayern can reject all offers - Voller realistic over Bailey future
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Stoic Sterling returns to Anfield bound for glory
|Valencia confirm Coquelin deal
|Chelsea appoint new chief executive
|Leipzig´s Keita to face Schalke amid early Liverpool move reports
|Anelka, X-Men, Madonna and George W Bush - The last time Manchester City won at Anfield
|Santos closing in on Gabigol return
|Donnarumma always wanted to stay, claims AC Milan sporting director
|Messi & Ronaldo in UEFA Fans´ Team of the Year, Neymar misses out again
|Lewandowski & Hummels to miss Bayer Leverkusen clash
|´King Kazu´ Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 50
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola´s men faced with grim Anfield numbers
|Bundesliga ownership rules are counterproductive, says Sammer
|Barcelona continue 2018 spending with Mina deal
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts