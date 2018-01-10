Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel

Renato Steffen has joined Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Basel, the two clubs have confirmed.

The 26-year-old had impressed for the Swiss side in the Champions League this season, with his direct running and wing play making him a threat.

And Wolfsburg have taken notice, moving to bring the Switzerland international to the Volkswagen Arena until 2021, for a reported fee of €1.75million.

Steffen had been in Switzerland for his entire professional career prior to the transfer, having previously turned out for Schoftland, Solothurn, Thun and Young Boys.

Our Wolves have secured the services of Renato #Steffen from @FCBasel1893! The 26-year-old has signed on with VfL until 2021 and will wear the number 8 jersey. We're looking forward to having you here, Renato!#vflwolfsburg pic.twitter.com/6etf5f7gpr — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 10, 2018

Wolfsburg will hope the winger can help inspire an improvement in their fortunes, with Martin Schmidt's men 12th in the Bundesliga ahead of the resumption from Germany's mid-season break.

Steffen is in line to make his debut against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.