Related

Article

Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award

10 January 2018 00:18

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues to claim Eden Hazard cheated to win a penalty in last week's Premier League draw with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Hazard went down under a challenge from Hector Bellerin, the Blues winger picking himself up to convert the resulting penalty in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Wenger repeatedly labelled the decision by match official Anthony Taylor "farcical" after the game and he will face Hazard again on Wednesday, with the Gunners taking on Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Hazard has been passed fit after he was left out of Saturday's 0-0 FA Cup draw at Norwich City due to a minor calf injury and Wenger, who is serving a three-match touchline ban as a result of separate comments about Premier League refereeing, continued to criticise the Belgian.

"I questioned the decision of the referee," said Wenger. "Then, we are objective. You look at the picture.

"You see how Hazard goes down and you see how quickly he takes the penalty when he gets the penalty.

"If he was so injured, why did he take the penalty? He made more of it, [like a] professional, basically, and shouts. I can understand that.

"I do not blame Hazard. He acted in a very professional way to get the penalty for his team, which he did well."

Wenger will be forced to watch from the stands at Stamford Bridge after being charged and fined by the Football Association having confronted referee Mike Dean following his side's Premier League draw at West Brom.

And the Frenchman recounted an unhappy memory of when he was previously banned from the touchline for a game at Chelsea.

"I was in the middle of the crowd. [It was] very uncomfortable," Wenger said of last season's 3-1 loss at Chelsea in the league.

"It was not a pleasant experience. But at Chelsea you have to go on the other side to go in the directors' box. So the time [it takes to] get around the stadium, it's 10 minutes played.

"I sat next to a guy. He says 'Hello, how are you?' And I said, 'Good afternoon.' He said, 'I'm your gardener.' And I didn't know him."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 10 January

03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Monday 8 January

23:47 Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
23:05 Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
22:44 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
22:16 Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
21:43 #GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
21:29 FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
20:25 Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
19:15 Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
18:40 Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
18:17 Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
18:07 Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
17:23 Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
16:45 Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
16:01 Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
15:18 Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
14:53 Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
14:11 Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
14:08 Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
13:38 Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
12:43 Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
12:26 Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
12:03 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
11:23 Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
11:15 Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
09:48 Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
09:33 Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 22 +51 62
2 Manchester United 22 +29 47
3 Chelsea 22 +25 46
4 Liverpool 22 +25 44
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 +21 41
6 Arsenal 22 +12 39
7 Burnley 22 +0 34
8 Leicester City 22 +2 30
9 Everton 22 -9 27
10 Watford 22 -9 25
11 Huddersfield Town 22 -17 24
12 Brighton & Hov… 22 -10 23
13 Newcastle United 22 -10 22
14 Crystal Palace 22 -13 22
15 West Ham United 22 -15 22
16 AFC Bournemouth 22 -12 21
17 Southampton 22 -11 20
18 Stoke City 22 -24 20
19 West Bromwich … 22 -14 16
20 Swansea City 22 -21 16

Facebook