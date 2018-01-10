United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira is keen to spend the remainder of the season with Valencia.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract until 2019 before moving to the Mestalla last September.

There are reports United have considered triggering an option to recall the midfielder this month but Pereira is eager to see out the campaign in LaLiga.

"I'm here and I want to stay," he told Superdeporte. "I feel good. I'm playing better and I want to win the cup with Valencia."

"We are all very excited about reaching the quarterfinals and we will try to reach the final."

Pereira has played in all of Valencia's 16 league games since his arrival and has started the last five.

In total, he has one goal and five assists from 20 matches in all competitions.