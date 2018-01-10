Related

Article

Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase

10 January 2018 16:56

Sevilla have confirmed they will contact UEFA over Manchester United's sudden ticket price increase and the English team's failure to make five per cent of Old Trafford available to away fans.

Tensions between the two clubs rose on Wednesday when United revealed in an email to supporters that they were to increase the price of tickets for Sevilla fans by £35 to £89 for their Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Old Trafford in March.

That move came after United and Sevilla failed to reach a compromise regarding the Spanish club's decision to charge away supporters £89 to attend the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21.

United's correspondence also revealed they plan to subsidise £35 towards their travelling fans' tickets to bring the cost down to £54, the figure Liverpool supporters paid in the group stage.

Sevilla responded in a similar fashion and will subsidise tickets of club members to bring costs back in line with United's initial demands, though the Andalusians are angry they have only been given a 4.1 per cent allocation, rather than their entitled five per cent.

A club statement read: "Last week Sevilla FC applied for the full allocation of tickets offered by Manchester United for the second leg of the round of 16 Champions League tie at Old Trafford.

"This amounted to 2,995 tickets - 4.1% of the stadium's capacity - which were initially priced at £50, £51 and £60.

"Owing to questions of security, the Premier League club did not act in accordance with UEFA regulations - which dictate 5 per cent of the stadium's capacity (3,800 seats in this case) should be made available to the visiting club - when ticket prices were announced midway through December.

"Sevilla FC duly communicated the fixed prices and seat allocation for travelling fans to Manchester United. On the basis of this, Sevilla FC made the formal application for away tickets on the 2nd of January.

"Though attempts have been made to reach an agreement on fixed prices for tickets, this was ultimately not possible. For that reason, Sevilla FC will maintain the duly communicated ticket prices.

"Manchester United have announced a unilateral increase in ticket prices for our fans to ensure away tickets for the second leg cost the same as away tickets for the first.   

"Sevilla FC will subsidise the price increase for club members travelling to Manchester for said fixture. With this subsidy, the club will guarantee that no club members pay more than the €60 initially specified.

"Sevilla will be in contact with UEFA over both Manchester United's failure to make 5 per cent of tickets available to away fans, as well as the club's price increase after a formal application for an away allocation.

"Sevilla will also look to guarantee that no Sevillista pays a penny more than any Manchester United fan for similar tickets - as competition regulations dictate."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 10 January

21:06 Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
20:12 Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
19:53 United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
19:36 Ramires hoping for Inter switch
19:02 England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
18:38 Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
18:03 Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
17:51 Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
16:56 Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
16:55 Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
15:20 Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
15:16 Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
14:23 Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
12:50 Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
12:22 A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
11:46 Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
10:45 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
10:03 Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
09:37 I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Monday 8 January

23:47 Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
23:05 Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
22:44 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
22:16 Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
21:43 #GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
21:29 FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
20:25 Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
19:15 Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
18:40 Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
18:17 Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
18:07 Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
17:23 Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
16:45 Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
16:01 Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
15:18 Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
14:53 Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
14:11 Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
14:08 Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
13:38 Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
12:43 Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
12:26 Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
12:03 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
11:23 Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
11:15 Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
09:48 Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
09:33 Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Facebook