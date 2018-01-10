Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi

i said Spanish and European champions Real Madrid do not want to play beautiful football like their bitter rivals Barcelona.
Madrid swept LaLiga and Champions League honours last season but Zinedine Zidane's men have struggled this term, already 16 points behind runaway leaders Barca and Lionel Messi in the league.
Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi believes Madrid lack the culture of beautiful football at the Santiago Bernabeu, highlighting Jose Mourinho's time in charge from 2010-13.
"Barcelona is the final exam for a player," Xavi – who now plays for Al Sadd in Qatar – told El Pais. "It is the most difficult club and the most demanding in the world. Madrid do not play so beautifully. At the Bernabeu, if a defender hoofs the ball into the stand it is fine. That is the culture. The fans applaud.
"At the Camp Nou you knock the ball into the stand and the grumbles are so loud it is negative. Since [Johan] Cruyff's time."
Xavi added: "Mourinho's Madrid hit the ball direct over the top. Mourinho told his players never to stop the ball, to play quickly and then [Angel] Di Maria, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Karim] Benzema would break. Now they do it with [Gareth] Bale. They don't want to play football."
@Phil_Coutinho made some new friends on Tuesday! https://t.co/jgOq3y03On
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2018
"Madrid break apart, seven players attack and Casemiro stays back on his own to cover the centre," the 37-year-old continued. "[Barca midfielder Sergio] Busquets cannot do that as even I am faster than he is. Casemiro is super fast, but he has trouble with everything else as he has not worked on it.
"He has other characteristics, is more defensive, makes more tackles, covers more ground, but he does not dominate space-time. If you had started with Casemiro aged 12, 13, 15, then he would have that."
Xavi was also critical of the individual aspect of some of Madrid's players after being asked about Isco and Marco Asensio.
"These youngsters need to know what [former Spain coach] Luis Aragones told me," he said. "Do you want to play pretty football or good football? I don't want to name names, but in La Liga many players have impressed and then disappeared without trace. They do tricks, but for what? Messi does not do tricks, never. Messi goes for the kill. Messi is good football, and so good at the same time that it becomes pretty."
New club, new pals for @Phil_Coutinho! pic.twitter.com/LtNyNwFzdl
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2018
Messi has upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo this season, at least in LaLiga, scoring a league-best 16 goals, while his Madrid foe has only managed four.
"Tactically he [Messi] understands everything," Xavi said. "It is embarrassing that he is compared with anybody else. Messi is aware of everything -- space, time, where his teammates are, and the opponents."
On Ronaldo – who has played more centrally in recent years – Xavi added: "Cristiano cannot play in the centre. It does not suit him."
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho