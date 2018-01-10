Related

Article

Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals

10 January 2018 22:39

Leganes have made club history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time, having shocked Villarreal on Wednesday.

A goal from Nordin Amrabat had given Leganes a slender advantage from the home leg of their last-16 tie.

And when Nabil El Zhar put his side ahead after half an hour at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Leganes were on track to for their maiden last-eight appearance.

Villarreal battled back after the break, though, Dani Raba on target shortly after the interval to set up a grandstand finish.

And, even though Denis Cheryshev scored in the last minute to level the scores on aggregate, Leganes progressed to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Alaves are also in the hat after easing past Formentera, while Atletico Madrid comfortably dispatched of Lleida Esportiu 7-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Sponsored links

Thursday 11 January

05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

Wednesday 10 January

23:58 Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
23:35 No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
23:27 Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
23:00 Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
22:55 Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
22:39 Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
21:06 Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
20:12 Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
19:53 United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
19:36 Ramires hoping for Inter switch
19:02 England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
18:38 Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
18:03 Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
17:51 Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
16:56 Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
16:55 Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
15:20 Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
15:16 Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
14:23 Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
12:50 Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
12:22 A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
11:46 Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
10:45 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
10:03 Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
09:37 I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Facebook