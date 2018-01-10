England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies

England have announced a pair of international friendlies as manager Gareth Southgate continues his planning for the 2018 World Cup.

The Three Lions had already confirmed March dates against Netherlands and Italy, who both failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

And ahead of the tournament, England announced Nigeria will visit Wembley on June 2 before Southgate's men host Costa Rica at Leeds United's home ground Elland Road.

England faced Costa Rica at the last World Cup, playing out a 0-0 draw in Belo Horizonte, while England's last game against Nigeria also finished goalless at the 2002 World Cup finals in Japan.

"We're going into a World Cup where we will play African and Central American opposition," Southgate said.

"So, we get that with the games against Nigeria and Costa Rica, but it's not just about the games we've got in the group but hopefully beyond that as well.

"We want to expose the team to different styles and different experiences."

The Three Lions will face Tunisia in their Russia 2018 debut before taking on Panama and Belgium in Group G.