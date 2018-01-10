England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies

England have announced a pair of international friendlies as manager Gareth Southgate continues his planning for the 2018 World Cup.
The Three Lions had already confirmed March dates against Netherlands and Italy, who both failed to qualify for Russia 2018.
And ahead of the tournament, England announced Nigeria will visit Wembley on June 2 before Southgate's men host Costa Rica at Leeds United's home ground Elland Road.
England faced Costa Rica at the last World Cup, playing out a 0-0 draw in Belo Horizonte, while England's last game against Nigeria also finished goalless at the 2002 World Cup finals in Japan.
"We're going into a World Cup where we will play African and Central American opposition," Southgate said.
"So, we get that with the games against Nigeria and Costa Rica, but it's not just about the games we've got in the group but hopefully beyond that as well.
"We want to expose the team to different styles and different experiences."
The Three Lions will face Tunisia in their Russia 2018 debut before taking on Panama and Belgium in Group G.
|Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
|Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
|Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
|Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
|Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
|Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
|Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
|Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere
|Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
|No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
|Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
|Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
|Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
|Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
|Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
|United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
|Ramires hoping for Inter switch
|England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
|Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
|Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
|Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
|Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
|Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
|Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
|Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
|Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
|Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
|A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
|Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
|Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
|I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
|Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
|Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
|AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
|Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
|Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts