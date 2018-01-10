Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has rejected Atletico Madrid's appeal against the red card given to Diego Costa in the win over Getafe.

The striker was booked for a second time for celebrating among the supporters after scoring his side's second goal in their 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico appealed against the decision but the RFEF's disciplinary committee has dismissed their argument, meaning Costa must serve a one-match ban and pay a fine of €600.

In citing their reasons for upholding Costa's second yellow card, the RFEF said: "The named player approached the spectators and, furthermore, embraced several fans, which the referee determined could produce a security problem, which is an infraction of the rules."

However, Atletico were successful in overturning the booking given to forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France star was penalised for a foul on Sergio Mora in the 44th minute but the RFEF rescinded the punishment after Atleti provided video footage proving he won the ball in the challenge.