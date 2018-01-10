Article

Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through

10 January 2018 23:00

Neymar reached 20 goals for the season as Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 away win over 10-man Amiens.

Unai Emery's men, who are seeking the trophy for a fifth consecutive year, were handed a major boost towards the end of the first half when home goalkeeper Regis Gurtner saw red for a foul on Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar won and converted a penalty shortly after the break to continue his fine start to life in France and put his side on course for victory.

Mbappe and Marquinhos both hit the woodwork, before Adrien Rabiot struck late on to ensure PSG won their sixth straight game across all competitions.

The visitors join Monaco, Rennes and Montpellier in the last four and remain on track for another domestic clean sweep, having thrashed Rennes 6-1 in the Coupe de France last weekend in their defence of that piece of silverware, while they sit nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Sunday's trip to Nantes.

Amiens, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven games despite putting in a creditable showing with a numerical disadvantage, though an upset never looked likely.

PSG had the only chance of a quiet start to the match when Julian Draxler cut back for Neymar, whose first-time effort from 12 yards was kept out by Gurtner.

Amiens were largely restricting PSG to deep possession, but any realistic hopes they may have had of a cup upset came to an end after 34 minutes.

A long ball sent Mbappe racing towards goal and Gurtner made a poor decision to charge out in an attempt to clear, but only succeeded in taking the PSG forward out just outside the area after being beaten to the ball.

Referee Nicolas Rainville instantly showed a red card, meaning Moussa Konate was sacrificed for substitute keeper Jean-Christophe Bouet, whose first job was to save Angel Di Maria's effort from the resulting free-kick.

Harrison Manzala shot straight at Kevin Trapp to conclude a rare Amiens attack at the other end, but PSG were finding the route to goal easier against 10 men.

Neymar squandered a good chance by heading wide from Draxler's right-wing cross and injured his rib in the process, though he was able to continue, while Mbappe forced an excellent stop from Bouet after a neat one-two with Marco Verratti.

And the visitors were in front within eight minutes of the second half. Neymar won the penalty himself, drawing a foul from Amiens captain Thomas Monconduit after a slick exchange of passes with Di Maria.

With Edinson Cavani still absent after returning late from the mid-season break, there was no conflict over the taker and the Brazil international stepped up to coolly send Bouet the wrong way.

Soon after the goal, Mbappe twisted past Julien Ielsch before seeing his thunderous effort strike the underside of the crossbar after a partial block by the keeper, who was called into action to keep out Di Maria in PSG's next attack.

Mbappe and Rabiot fired wide as Amiens continued to make PSG work hard for victory, with the frustrating wait for a second goal continuing when Marquinhos thumped a header off the crossbar from six yards after Giovani Lo Celso's precise cross.

But they did seal the win with 12 minutes remaining, Rabiot diverting Di Maria's corner in off the post, with VAR confirming the ball comfortably crossed the line.

Sponsored links

Thursday 11 January

09:34 Capello urges ´quality´ Ramires to stay amid Inter reports
05:36 Trapp wants to stay at PSG amid Premier League links
03:05 Arsenal star Ozil would perform better at Man United, says Wright
01:59 Thiago Silva: Cavani-Pastore absence not good for PSG
01:12 Sanchez committed when he plays for Arsenal - Wenger
00:42 Conte rues Chelsea wastefulness in Arsenal stalemate
00:36 Zidane: My Real Madrid contract means nothing
00:20 Wenger confirms ankle sprain for Arsenal midfielder Wilshere

Wednesday 10 January

23:58 Wenger confirms Coquelin move to Valencia
23:35 No VAR worries for Welbeck after Chelsea penalty shout
23:27 Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2 (5-2 agg): Guillermo double deepens Zidane´s woes despite Copa progression
23:00 Amiens 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar reaches 20 goals as visitors ease through
22:55 Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: Stamford Bridge stalemate leaves EFL Cup semi-final poised
22:39 Leganes make club history by reaching Copa del Rey quarter-finals
21:06 Sanchez focused on Chelsea clash, says Wenger amid Man City report
20:12 Sanchez dropped to the bench for Chelsea clash
19:53 United loanee Pereira wants Valencia stay
19:36 Ramires hoping for Inter switch
19:02 England announce Nigeria, Costa Rica friendlies
18:38 Barcelona tactics ´very similar´ with Coutinho and Dembele - Valverde
18:03 Costa red card appeal rejected by RFEF
17:51 Everybody has to take responsibility - De Bruyne comfortable with Man City captaincy
16:56 Sevilla to report Manchester United to UEFA over ticket price increase
16:55 Arda Turan deal will be confirmed this week, claims Istanbul Basaksehir coach
15:20 Salah, Sturridge return to training ahead of Manchester City clash
15:16 Kane reveals sacrifices behind beating Messi, Ronaldo
14:23 Manchester United charge Sevilla fans extra £35 in escalating ticket row
12:50 Bayern´s Vidal ignoring Chelsea rumours
12:22 A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point
11:46 Zorc urges Reus to stay at Dortmund
10:45 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: The story on social media
10:03 Wolfsburg snap up Steffen from Basel
09:37 I´m going to have fun here – Vitolo excited by Atletico prospects
03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Facebook