Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane feels his achievements as a player give him no protection at the LaLiga giants, insisting he would not be at the club for 10 years.
Zidane, who has guided Madrid to two Champions League titles and a LaLiga crown, is under some pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Madrid have fallen 16 points behind leaders and rivals Barcelona after winning nine of 17 league games.
Zidane, who has been in charge since January 2016, said he understood he would have limited time at the helm of Madrid.
"Zinedine Zidane isn't a player at Real Madrid anymore. That Zidane no longer exists," he told France Football.
"Now it's down to Zinedine Zidane the coach to carve out a career. I'm not protected by what I've done as a player at this club.
"I know that one day it [the coach's job] will come to an end at Real Madrid, so I make the most of it and I do everything I can to be successful.
"I say to myself, 'if I've got 10 days left here, then I'm going to live those 10 days to the max; if it's six months, I'll live those six months to the max'. I don't think beyond that.
"I know I won't stay [in the job] for 10 years."
Congratulations to #Zidane! #RealMadrid | #HalaMadrid https://t.co/4mmFXWQ4fF— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 8, 2018
Madrid are yet to hit top form in LaLiga, failing to win three of their past four league games to be fourth in the table.
But Zidane, who won LaLiga and the Champions League as a player with Madrid, said his ability to ignore any outside pressure was crucial.
"External pressure doesn't affect me. I've wrapped a shield around myself; nothing can bother me," he said.
"I have many responsibilities [as Real Madrid coach]. But when I get home, I switch off. I know that many coaches aren't able to take their minds off the job, but I do have that ability.
"I go home and I get together with my wife or with my sons and I go to see a show or to have dinner. I cut myself off [from work], because that's fundamental."
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match