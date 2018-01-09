WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner

He may not be a household name but Austin Byfield sits in esteemed company.

Byfield, who plays for Haringey Borough in the Isthmian League North – the eighth tier of England's non-league system – joined the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Rogerio Ceni and Jose Luis Chilavert as a goalscoring goalkeeper on Monday following his stunning injury-time winner at home against Aveley.

Two Alex Teniola goals – either side of an effort from former Ghana international Derek Asamoah – put the visitors 2-1 up with just two minutes remaining, only for Coby Rowe to grab an equaliser with the clock running down.

It seemed as though Tom Loizou’s men had stolen a point, but Haringey and Byfield were not done yet.

In the 92nd minute, Byfield launched the ball forward and the high bounce off the artificial pitch deceived Aveley goalkeeper Rhys Madden, who was unable to push to prevent it crossing the line.