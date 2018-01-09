Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return

Carlos Tevez has targeted a World Cup place with Argentina after completing his protracted return to boyhood club Boca Juniors.
Tevez was released from his Shanghai Shenhua contract on Saturday, even though his deal with the Chinese Super League (CSL) side had a year to run.
The 33-year-old struggled to settle in Asia after ending his second Boca spell in December 2016 and reportedly becoming the world's best-paid player, scoring only four goals in the 2017 CSL and being left out of the squad for the Chinese FA Cup final amid complaints over his work ethic.
A delighted Tevez is back at La Bombonera and has set his sights on earning an Argentina recall, having not played for the national team since 2015, although Jorge Sampaoli can call upon a raft of high-class forwards including Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Mauro Icardi.
"I haven't got many years left of football and to be in a World Cup, for a player of my age it would something beautiful and it would be a sign of recognition too," Tevez said of his Russia hopes when he was presented to the media on Tuesday.
El presidente Daniel Angelici junto a Carlos Tevez y @emmamasok. pic.twitter.com/epw7VlcGoy— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) January 9, 2018
Tevez won the Copa Libertadores with Boca in 2003 at the start of his career, but the club – who also presented Argentina international Emmanuel Mas on Tuesday – have not claimed the title since 2007.
"We all know the responsibility of playing in the Copa Libertadores," added Tevez.
"As the years go by it's getting more difficult for us. Now is the moment to try and take this weight off our shoulders and win it, which is what all of us want.
"I am here for this too, to give my best in order to reach the dream of the seventh Copa Libertadores for Boca Juniors.
"I missed the adrenaline before playing. The feeling of this tickle when you are about to go in the pitch, the people... When you're in the tunnel of La Bombonera the emotion and adrenaline goes over your all body. That is what I missed the most."
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho