Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth

Mark Uth will join Schalke from Hoffenheim on a free transfer for the 2018-19 season, the Bundesliga clubs have announced.

Uth is out of contract at Hoffenheim at the end of the current campaign and has agreed a four-year deal at the Veltins Arena, running until June 2022.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 24 Bundesliga goals for Hoffenheim since joining form Dutch side Heerenveen in 2015, with an impressive haul of nine in 16 top-flight matches this season.

"Mark Uth is currently the Bundesliga's most prolific German forward and will strengthen our attacking options even more from next summer," Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said.