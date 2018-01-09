Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage

Sergio Aguero scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.
Pre-match talk had focused on the quadruple chances of Pep Guardiola's men, but they had to come from behind at the Etihad Stadium despite the Catalan naming a strong side, Aguero coming off the bench to settle it.
Bristol City – who dumped Manchester United out in the last round – refused to be cowed and Lee Johnson's high-flying Championship team matched the runaway Premier League leaders in an enthralling first half, with the visitors going into the interval ahead courtesy of Bobby Reid's penalty.
Manchester City's centre-back pairing were both at fault, Eliaquim Mangala losing possession and John Stones mistiming a tackle in the box on Reid, who picked himself up to convert from the spot.
After a lax first period the hosts were much brighter and got back on terms 10 minutes into the second half, Kevin De Bruyne beating Frank Fielding with a powerful shot after playing a one-two with Raheem Sterling.
Fielding made a string of saves to keep the sides level but the goalkeeper could not stop Aguero flicking home Bernardo Silva's cross in injury time to give his side a slender advantage, although the Robins will take heart from their display ahead of hosting the second leg in two weeks' time.
90. GOOOAAAAL | @aguerosergiokun SCORES!!! #cityvbcfc #mancity— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2018
2-1 pic.twitter.com/WsRX8Bhy3W
City unsurprisingly began on the front foot as Ilkay Gundogan hit an effort wide and Bernardo Silva's deflected shot looped over, but Bristol City did not look overawed.
Johnson's men called Claudio Bravo into action for the first time after 15 minutes, Joe Bryan firing at goal after a driving run but finding the goalkeeper equal to his strike.
Fielding blocked Leroy Sane's cross and then had to tip over a whipped De Bruyne curler as the underdogs gave the ball away deep in their own half.
Marlon Pack rifled a drive at Bravo after 32 minutes as the visitors continued to pose a threat.
And after Bailey Wright was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty when he appeared to drag down Stones, the second-tier side won a spot-kick of their own.
Stones dived in on Reid after Mangala gave the ball away to Josh Brownhill, the fouled forward tucking away confidently from 12 yards.
Goal time for @bobbyreid93 ! ( @jmp_uk ) #MCYvBRC pic.twitter.com/e5YtVI0Kcw— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) January 9, 2018
Manchester City almost equalised immediately only for Aden Flint to make a miraculous headed clearance from Sterling's goalbound lob.
Fielding rushed out to deny Sterling five minutes after the break, but the he could do little about the equalising goal.
Bravo started an attack that Bristol City never got close to stopping, captain De Bruyne slamming in an unstoppable finish after swapping passes with Sterling.
OHHHHH, KEVIN DE BRUYNE! #cityvbcfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/0irinB6USX— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2018
Sterling, playing as a central striker with Aguero named among the substitutes, turned De Bruyne's cross at Fielding before Guardiola sent for the Argentina international with 20 minutes remaining.
Aguero scored twice in quick succession as his side came from 1-0 down at the break to beat Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday and he saw to it that the champions-elect repeated the trick.
Silva's cross was perfectly floated for Aguero to flick a header past Fielding and complete the turnaround at the death.
Key Opta facts:
- Manchester City have reached the final of the League Cup on three of the previous four occasions when winning the semi-final first leg, with the exception being against Manchester United in 2009-10.
- The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 32 games in domestic competition (W26 D6), with their last loss coming against Arsenal in the FA Cup in April 2017.
- The last team from a lower division to lose a League Cup semi-final first leg against Premier League opposition, and still qualify for the final, was Birmingham City v Ipswich Town in 2000-01 (4-2 on aggregate).
- Bristol City have scored more goals than any other team in the League Cup in 2017-18, with 12 of their 17 coming against Premier League opposition.
- Three of Sergio Aguero’s five goals in the League Cup have been scored in semi-finals (also against West Ham in January 2014 and Everton in January 2016).
|Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
|Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
|Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
|#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
|Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
|Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
|Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
|Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
|Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
|Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
|Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
|Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
|WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
|No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
|Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
|Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
|Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
|FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
|Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
|Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
|Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
|Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
|Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
|Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
|Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
|A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
|Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
|Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
|Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
|Mancini open to coaching Italy
|Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
|Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho