Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey admits playing in the Premier League is "a dream".

The 20-year-old has developed into one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young players, contributing eight goals and four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Bailey's performances have seen him linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, and he is confident he will one day make the move to England's top flight.

"England was and still is my dream and, if I keep working hard, I'm sure it will work out one day," Bailey told Bild.

Despite his desire to play in the Premier League, Bailey admits he is happy with life at Leverkusen, with whom he signed a five-year contract in January last year.

"The move to Bayer was just the right step for my development and I'm happy here," said the Jamaican, who is close friends with compatriot and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

"My mother is too cold in Germany, though, so she prefers Jamaica!"