I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message

Barcelona's record signing Philippe Coutinho posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool supporters after wrapping up his dream move to Camp Nou on Monday.
The Catalan giants announced the impending signing of Coutinho on Saturday and the Brazilian underwent his medical and officially signed his contract two days later.
Coutinho's Barca debut will be delayed by a minor thigh injury, the 25-year-old having reportedly paid £10million of his own money to help push through the protracted transfer.
And having confirmed his switch to the LaLiga leaders, Coutinho wrote a lengthy goodbye to Liverpool, thanking the club's fans, staff and manager Jurgen Klopp, via his official Instagram account.
"Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool, me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends," Coutinho began.
"On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters.
"Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club's greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character."
Coutinho scored 41 Premier League goals during his time at Anfield but the midfielder stressed he could not turn down the chance to move to Barcelona.
"I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me," Coutinho continued. "Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it.
"A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so.
"I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club's importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart.
"I wish Jurgen and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time.
"There are too many people I want to thank, but I cannot name everyone individually. To all the amazing club staff who have been part of my life in Liverpool - I will miss you. To the owners, whom have tried so hard to bring success, and to the football recruitment staff for showing faith in me to bring me here and rewarding me during that journey, and to my incredible team-mates, past and present, who have helped me grow and improve as a player and a person, I would like to say thank you to you all. Anything I have achieved here would not have been possible without you.
"And finally, to the most important people of Liverpool - the Liverpool supporters. I can never thank you enough for what you have given me during this time and no matter where I go in the world, for the rest of my life, I will always cherish Liverpool in my heart. You, the club and the city will always be a part of me.
"You'll Never Walk Alone.
"Philippe."
