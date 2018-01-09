Roy Hodgson gave the video assistant referee (VAR) system the thumbs-up despite it allowing a goal that knocked his Crystal Palace side out of the FA Cup.
The much-discussed technology made its debut in English football on Monday and Glenn Murray's late goal for Brighton and Hove Albion, securing a 2-1 third-round victory against rivals Palace, was allowed to stand despite suspicions of handball.
A VAR review was not initiated by Palace but referee Andre Mariner discussed the incident with video official Neil Swarbrick and the goal was deemed legitimate without recourse to the pitch-side monitor.
"It would have been very harsh," said former England boss Hodgson when discussing whether Murray's effort where he deflected Uwe Hunemeier's header should be have been disallowed.
"There's still a slight thought it might just have brushed off his arm into the goal, but if it'd been my player scoring that goal, I'd have been very upset if it had been disallowed for handball.
"It was a genuine goal. And the referee was helped by the fact he had Swarbrick in the VAR studio making a judgement that'd help him out - so I have no complaints."
Job done Onto the next round in the #FACup !! Love that winning feeling pic.twitter.com/OXz0oLTNQE— Uwe Hünemeier (@UweHuenemeier2) January 8, 2018
Hodgson's opposite number Chris Hughton was also content VAR concluded matters in a satisfactory manner.
"I couldn't see it that clearly. Obviously I saw it go in but I didn't know what the circumstances were," said the Brighton manager.
"I knew Hunemeier rose at the far post and did really well, so no I couldn't see it and had to wait until we came in - but obviously it's been very clear that it didn't need VAR."
The next trial of VAR in England will take place this week, when Chelsea face Arsenal in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.
|Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
|Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
|Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
|Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
|I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
|Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match