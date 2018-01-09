Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City are targeting winning four trophies this season, although Pep Guardiola has regularly cast doubt on his side's quadruple chances.
Before City moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 defeat of Burnley on Saturday, Guardiola claimed he would need 32 players to keep City challenging on multiple front.
City are a whopping 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and were handed a highly winnable last-16 tie against Basel in the Champions League's first knockout round.
Guardiola failed to win a trophy in his first season in English football but will lead his side into the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final against Championship side Bristol City on Tuesday.
And Gundogan has more faith than Guardiola that Manchester City can end the season with the EFL Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League titles to their name.
"It's a positive thing being in more competitions," Gundogan told reporters after providing two assists for Sergio Aguero against Burnley.
"We have a deep squad and it feels every change can put something new into our squad. It doesn't make us weaker in my opinion.
"All competitions are very difficult, but we have chances [to win all four]. If we're able to play as we did in the last five or six months, then our chances increase, so that's our target."
LEVEL UP. And off to the next round! Great team result 4:1. #FACUP #ManCity @ManCity pic.twitter.com/5SbLejKA3M— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 6, 2018
David Silva's unavailability due to personal reasons, coupled with City's busy festive schedule, has provided more opportunities in the City midfield for Gundogan, with the Germany international keen to stake his claim for more regular first-team action.
"I think the more games we have, the more opportunities there are to change players," the former Borussia Dortmund man added.
"If we have less games, then a player or two or three players, will sit on the bench unsatisfied with their situation.
"But we have a lot of games and we just have to change, because a player cannot play every single game. So if a player is playing more, he's going to be happier.
"That was also my own situation over the last month. I was quite sure we were going to have many games and always have the opportunity for me to play, to get minutes, to get a rhythm.
"When I don't play I'm not the happiest person on earth, but the next day I'm convinced my chance will come again and I'm going to play again."
#CarabaoCup: Goal of Round Five— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 8, 2018
He did it in Round Four, and he's done it again. Nice work, @joebryan! pic.twitter.com/DV6RitkYeT
Bristol City knocked out City's rivals Manchester United in the quarter-finals and Gundogan is taking nothing for granted, even though his side will be expected to reach the EFL Cup final.
"I've watched the highlights," Gundogan said. "But just the fact they beat United shows we need to take this game very seriously.
"They showed they are able to break teams so we are aware of it. But despite all these facts, our aim is to beat them. We are in the semis now and we want to go to the final and win it."
|Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
|Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
|Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
|#GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
|FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
|Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
|Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
|Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
|Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
|Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
|Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
|Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
|Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
|Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
|Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
|Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
|Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
|Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
|Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
|Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
|Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
|Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
|Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
|Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
|Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
|Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
|Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
|Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
|If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
|Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
|Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
|Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho
|Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
|Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
|Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
|´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
|Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
|Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
|Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
|Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
|Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
|Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
|Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
|Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
|FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
|Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
|Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
|Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
|Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
|Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
|Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
|Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
|Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
|Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
|Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
|Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
|Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
|Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
|Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
|Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
|Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
|The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
|Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
|Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match