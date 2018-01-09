Article

Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City

9 January 2018 23:39

Pep Guardiola hailed Bristol City's tactics after Manchester City needed a stoppage-time header from Sergio Aguero to claim a 2-1 win in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The Championship side – who knocked out Manchester United in the last round – led at the interval thanks to a Bobby Reid penalty that the striker won himself after being fouled by John Stones.

But Manchester City improved markedly in the second period, captain Kevin De Bruyne levelling 10 minutes after the break before Aguero came off the bench to head in Bernardo Silva's pinpoint cross.

While the runaway Premier League leaders dominated possession, the match was far from a procession and Guardiola believes the visitors' willingness to attack made the game a more entertaining contest.

"It is all benefit for football, for the fans, for everyone, when two teams want to play," Guardiola said after his side extended their unbeaten domestic run to 32 games.

"That makes sure it is going to be a good match and it is up to us to find a way to beat the opponent. We face all kinds of teams this season and play in all ways, but we have always found the formula to beat them.

"[It was a] nice game, beautiful game, all my credit to Bristol. You cannot knock out four teams from the Premier League without being well organised and having nice players to watch. It is fantastic.

"I am a lucky guy to train the players I have. Always semi-finals are tough, 1-0 down and how we reacted.

"I don’t know what is going to happen at the end of the season, but I respect these professionals as human beings. They give everything.

"Manchester City fans here around the world must be so proud. It will be tough in Bristol.

"In the Champions League it will be similar, you cannot play 180 minutes always in control. It is okay, we are going to try and play there and make the final."

Guardiola started the game without a recognised striker as Aguero was rested having started against Burnley in the FA Cup, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.

But the Catalan – who would not confirm City's reported interest in a January move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez – believes he has various central attacking options in his squad, with Silva and Raheem Sterling alternating in the role against the Robins.

"Bernardo played there many times and [Sterling] when we play five at the back. Of course it is not their natural position," said Guardiola.  

"They do not have the feeling like Sergio and Gabriel for goal, but we have to rotate and everyone is involved. Except David Silva, all the players play in the competition. Fernandinho has a million minutes in his legs so sometimes we have to use other options.

"We created a lot of chances. Of course Sergio had a lot of games in there. With the situation Gabriel is not fit, we have to protect him a bit. Sergio is on fire, scoring goals again but always in his career he scores goals. But we create chances.

"We were there a lot if you analyse how many times we shoot and hopefully in the second leg we can score more goals."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 10 January

03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Monday 8 January

23:47 Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
23:05 Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
22:44 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
22:16 Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
21:43 #GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
21:29 FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
20:25 Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
19:15 Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
18:40 Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
18:17 Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
18:07 Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
17:23 Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
16:45 Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
16:01 Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
15:18 Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
14:53 Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
14:11 Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
14:08 Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
13:38 Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
12:43 Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
12:26 Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
12:03 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
11:23 Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
11:15 Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
09:48 Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
09:33 Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Facebook