Related

Article

#Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign

9 January 2018 23:01

Despite falling one goal short of the hat-trick he was told he needed to earn his prize, Nottingham Forest's Eric Lichaj was able to welcome a new member to his family on Tuesday.

The American scored Forest's first and second goals in a shock 4-2 win over holders Arsenal on Sunday, inflicting Arsene Wenger's earliest elimination from the competition.

Lichaj revealed after the match that he had been promised a dog by his wife if he scored a treble, but felt his brace was more than worthy of a canine reward.

He subsequently started a campaign on Monday to pressure his partner Kathryn into changing her stance, inviting his followers to bombard her with dog pictures, memes and gifs using the hashtag #GetEricADog.

And just 24 hours later Lichaj revealed that his efforts had paid off, posting a picture of him with a French bulldog that received a name to pay tribute to his performance against the Gunners.

Lichaj wrote: "Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 10 January

03:27 Real Madrid don´t want to play beautiful football like Barcelona – Xavi
02:17 Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised
01:02 AC Milan not leaving San Siro amid reports
00:18 Wenger still riled by Hazard penalty award
00:04 Proud Johnson hails Bristol City´s away goal

Tuesday 9 January

23:39 Football benefits when two teams want to play – Guardiola´s praise for beaten Bristol City
23:30 Simeone: Costa the most important Atletico player of recent years
23:30 Conte confirms Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
23:01 #Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign
22:47 Manchester City 2 Bristol City 1: Late Aguero header earns EFL Cup semi-final advantage
22:40 Lukaku transfer was ´voodoo´ – Moshiri makes bizarre claim over striker´s Everton exit
21:20 Atletico Madrid 3 Lleida 0 (7-0 agg): Carrasco, Gameiro & Vitolo complete heavy aggregate win
20:29 Stoke sign Austria defender Bauer
20:24 Boca deny Arsenal have bid for Pavon
20:09 Christensen rewarded with new Chelsea contract
20:03 Tevez hoping for World Cup spot after Boca return
19:46 Rowett ends Stoke rumours with new Derby contract
19:38 Ronaldo named 49th most valuable player in the world
19:25 WATCH: Goalkeeper scores stoppage-time winner
19:08 No action taken against Cagliari over Matuidi´s racist abuse allegation
19:07 Ribery hits hat-trick in Bayern friendly win
18:49 Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai
18:39 Newcastle coach Beardsley on leave amid allegations
18:19 FA adopts version of ´Rooney Rule´
17:27 Umtiti returns to Barcelona training as Coutinho meets new team-mates
17:18 Emery backs Lo Celso for key PSG role
16:01 Hazard back but Arsenal too soon for Barkley´s Chelsea debut
15:41 Defiant Zidane insists ´it hasn´t all gone to s***´ at Real Madrid
15:24 Conte has no regrets over Mourinho row
15:06 Tottenham winger N´Koudou joins Burnley on loan
14:57 Look away, Liverpool fans! Suarez welcomes Coutinho to Barcelona
14:41 A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again
13:41 Arda Turan in talks to join Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona
13:20 Schalke secure Hoffenheim striker Uth
13:08 Leverkusen star Bailey dreams of Premier League move
12:51 Mancini open to coaching Italy
11:59 Iwobi facing Arsenal fine after partying claims
11:21 Arsenal ´second best´ to Manchester City´s money - Wenger
09:53 Hodgson, Hughton happy with VAR debut
09:32 Guangzhou dismiss ´groundless´ Aubameyang links after CSL threat
02:12 Chile confirm Rueda as new coach
01:36 Zidane: I know I won´t be at Madrid for 10 years
00:41 I will always cherish Liverpool - Coutinho issues emotional farewell message
00:22 Gundogan targeting four trophies despite Guardiola´s quadruple doubts

Monday 8 January

23:47 Gerrard: Liverpool will miss wonderful footballer Coutinho
23:05 Celta Vigo in contact with Barcelona midfielder Rafinha
22:44 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1: Murray downs old club to earn fourth-round spot
22:16 Reported Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco, Jardim admits
21:43 #GetEricADog: Lichaj´s Arsenal heroics spark online campaign
21:29 FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
20:25 Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
19:15 Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
18:40 Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
18:17 Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
18:07 Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
17:23 Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
16:45 Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
16:01 Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
15:18 Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
14:53 Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
14:11 Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
14:08 Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
13:38 Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
12:43 Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
12:26 Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
12:03 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
11:23 Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
11:15 Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
09:48 Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
09:33 Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Facebook