Article

Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks

8 January 2018 12:43

Barcelona have confirmed Philippe Coutinho will not be able to make his debut until at least the end of January due to a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old, who will finalise a move to the LaLiga leaders on Monday for a reported fee of €160million, has not played since December due to a muscle complaint.

The Brazil star passed his Barca medical on Monday but tests confirmed he will be sidelined for roughly 20 days.

Coutinho is therefore expected to miss Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo and league matches against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

He could be available for the visit of Deportivo Alaves on January 28 or, intriguingly, the trip to city rivals Espanyol, where he spent time on loan in 2012.

Sponsored links

Monday 8 January

21:29 FA Cup heroes Forest appoint Karanka
20:25 Barcelona´s Brazilians: Neymar, Ronaldo and Coutinho´s compatriots on Camp Nou roll of honour
19:15 Premier League desire tempted Luhukay to Sheffield Wednesday
18:40 Leeds´ Saiz apologises after six-game spitting ban
18:17 Lazio sign former Juventus defender Caceres
18:07 Aubameyang hits brace in Dortmund friendly as Chinese Super League rumours continue
17:23 Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
16:45 Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho
16:01 Simeone fears Coutinho signing could end LaLiga title race
15:18 Liverpool dropped Coutinho asking price - Mestre
14:53 Rakitic: Coutinho price ´a bit high´
14:11 Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou
14:08 Ribery rants at ´injustice´ of Ronaldo´s 2013 Ballon d´Or win
13:38 Coutinho signs contract to complete club-record Barcelona move
12:43 Record Barcelona signing Coutinho out for three weeks
12:26 Manchester United jet to Dubai for training camp
12:03 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 3: Bobo closes on club record
11:23 Dybala not a target for PSG, says Al-Khelaifi
11:15 Gladbach shut down Vestergaard to Arsenal talk
09:48 Coutinho undergoes Barcelona medical ahead of club-record transfer
09:33 Conte challenges Barkley to earn World Cup place
09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Sunday 7 January

23:15 Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
22:56 Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
22:37 Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
21:58 Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
21:25 ´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
21:19 Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
21:11 Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
20:37 Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
20:22 Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
20:02 Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
19:56 Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
19:51 Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
19:50 Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
19:36 FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
19:12 Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
18:57 Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
18:53 Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
18:14 Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
17:52 Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
15:29 Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
14:36 Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
13:27 Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
12:26 Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
11:30 Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
11:02 Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
10:19 Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
09:47 Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
06:01 Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
05:41 Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
02:55 Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
01:49 The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
01:45 Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
01:17 Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

Facebook