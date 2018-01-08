Related

Article

Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla

8 January 2018 09:01

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic would be delighted to see team-mate Aleix Vidal join Sevilla during the transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been tipped to move back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on loan, with reports in Spain suggesting there will be a compulsory purchase option of €10million included in the deal.

Rakitic, who won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014 before joining Barca, believes Vidal would be making a shrewd move if he returns to the Andalusian club.

​"If he decides to go to Sevilla then, as a team-mate and a Sevillista, I would that like very much," he said following Barca's 3-0 LaLiga win over Levante on Sunday.

"I wish him all the best. He already knows them very well, he is a player of the highest quality and Sevilla are among the best in Europe."

Vidal joined Barca from Sevilla in June 2015 for a reported fee of €18m but could not make his debut until January 2016 due to the club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

The winger has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou, though, managing only 25 league appearances since his arrival.

Barca are expected to allow a handful of fringe players to leave this month following the club-record signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, in a deal said to have cost an initial €160m.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 18 +41 48
2 Atlético Madrid 18 +19 39
3 Valencia 18 +20 37
4 Real Madrid 17 +16 32
5 Sevilla 18 -4 29
6 Villarreal 18 +4 28
7 Eibar 18 -6 27
8 Athletic Club 18 +1 24
9 Leganés 17 -1 24
10 Real Betis 18 -4 24
11 Getafe 18 +4 23
12 Real Sociedad 18 +1 23
13 Girona 18 -6 23
14 Celta de Vigo 18 +5 22
15 Espanyol 17 -7 20
16 Levante 18 -10 18
17 Deportivo La C… 18 -15 16
18 Deportivo Alavés 18 -14 15
19 Málaga 17 -18 11
20 Las Palmas 18 -26 11

