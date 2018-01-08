Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race

Real Madrid will not give up on the LaLiga title despite suffering a further setback in a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Madrid are 16 points adrift of leaders Barcelona following a result that extended their winless run on the road to four league matches – their worst such sequence since 2008.

Two goals in as many minutes from Gareth Bale put Madrid in front after Daniel Wass had given Celta the lead with a delightful lob.

But after Iago Aspas had seen his penalty saved by Keylor Navas, Maxi Gomez powered home a header to deny Madrid a valuable three points.