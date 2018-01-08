Related

Article

Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race

8 January 2018 00:01

Real Madrid will not give up on the LaLiga title despite suffering a further setback in a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Madrid are 16 points adrift of leaders Barcelona following a result that extended their winless run on the road to four league matches – their worst such sequence since 2008.

Two goals in as many minutes from Gareth Bale put Madrid in front after Daniel Wass had given Celta the lead with a delightful lob.

But after Iago Aspas had seen his penalty saved by Keylor Navas, Maxi Gomez powered home a header to deny Madrid a valuable three points.

Sponsored links

Monday 8 January

09:01 Rakitic backs Vidal to leave Barcelona for Sevilla
02:44 Emery calls for unity after axed pair Cavani and Pastore sit out PSG win
01:38 Marcelo: Real Madrid are sad and f****** sunk
00:44 Guardiola stresses importance of EFL Cup win
00:40 If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double – Coutinho fee fair says Pirlo
00:38 Zidane doesn´t want new signings despite Madrid struggles
00:01 Casemiro refuses to give up on LaLiga title race
00:00 Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Sunday 7 January

23:15 Forest hero Lichaj promised a dog if he scored a hat-trick
22:56 Rennes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 6: Neymar leads Coupe de France thrashing
22:37 Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2: Gomez extends Zidane´s away-day woes
21:58 Dembele: Hard work starts now for Barcelona winger
21:25 ´Elite´ Coutinho set to shine at Barcelona - Suarez
21:19 Wenger denies Arsenal move for West Brom defender Evans
21:11 Coutinho part of Barcelona plan for post-Messi years, says former star Laudrup
20:37 Barcelona unveil Coutinho at Camp Nou
20:22 Cagliari apologise to Matuidi following racist abuse allegation
20:02 Dembele posts perfect pass completion on return to Barcelona line-up
19:56 Sharper Forest dominated Arsenal – Wenger
19:51 Moyes slams West Ham after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
19:50 Valverde hails Coutinho signing ahead of official Barcelona presentation
19:36 FA Cup holders Arsenal lose at Forest, Newport stun Leeds
19:12 Pochettino: Silverware key in keeping Kane
18:57 Nottingham Forest 4 Arsenal 2: Wenger suffers first third-round exit
18:53 Bayern draw Paderborn in Pokal quarter-finals
18:14 Barcelona 3 Levante 0: Messi equals Muller record ahead of Coutinho´s arrival
17:52 Tottenham 3 AFC Wimbledon 0: Kane double snuffs out hint of upset
15:29 Dembele makes first Barcelona start since September
14:36 Bolt to have Dortmund trial in bid to earn Manchester United move
13:27 Tests confirm thigh flexor strain for Juventus star Dybala
12:26 Schalke expect Goretzka decision in January
11:30 Puel wants Mahrez, Slimani stay but Musa could leave Leicester
11:02 Humble Coutinho could do everything at just 18, says Benitez
10:19 Matuidi claims racist abuse in Juventus win over Cagliari
09:47 Villarreal sign Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning
06:01 Juve star Dybala not for sale, insists Marotta
05:41 Cagliari president Giulini fumes over VAR
02:55 Wenger praises Forest legend Clough ahead of FA Cup clash
01:49 The Fab Three? Liverpool better equipped to cope with Coutinho exit after Suarez experience
01:45 Olympiacos confirm Mirallas move
01:17 Betis claim derby as Sevilla boss Montella tastes defeat in first LaLiga match

Saturday 6 January

23:58 Allegri unsure over severity of Dybala injury
23:09 Fake Mourinho suffering from amnesia, blasts Conte
22:42 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1: Bernardeschi rescues visitors after Dybala injury
21:39 Conte hits back at ´little man´ Mourinho
21:34 Liverpool to offer £50 voucher to fans with ´Coutinho 10´ shirts
21:12 Slumping Stoke part company with Hughes
21:03 What do you get for £142m? Opta stats on Barca new boy Coutinho
20:43 Coutinho storms into top three on all-time record transfer list
20:38 WATCH: How Barcelona confirmed Coutinho capture
20:35 Liverpool did everything to keep Coutinho, insists Klopp
20:26 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s second string fail to deliver
20:05 Barcelona agree big-money deal to sign Coutinho
20:00 Dyche blasts ref after quick free-kick sparks Burnley collapse
19:32 Hughes on the brink but remains defiant
19:23 Isak and Kagawa fire Dortmund to friendly win
19:09 Guardiola lauds ´essential´ Aguero after FA Cup double
19:03 Milan almost threw it away - Gattuso critical despite Crotone win
18:35 Hughes´ problems worsen as Stoke City exit FA Cup
17:57 Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli
17:51 Manchester City 4 Burnley 1: Aguero´s quick-fire double seals comeback triumph
17:27 Referee cost PSG in Barcelona collapse - Emery
17:19 Inspirational Stoger can turn Dortmund´s fortunes around - Gotze
17:01 AC Milan 1 Crotone 0: Bonucci off the mark for Rossoneri
16:54 Napoli 2 Verona 0: Koulibaly, Callejon keep up leaders´ winning run
16:17 Fleetwood keeper´s pizza prize for Cup clean sheet
16:08 Costa transmits fear – Simeone praises striker despite red card
15:58 PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch
14:50 Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0: Costa scores but then sent off on LaLiga return
14:45 Valverde steers clear of latest Coutinho reports
13:48 Firmino-Holgate incident subject of FA probe
13:14 Zidane ´cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo´
13:10 Aubameyang to Guangzhou Evergrande a done deal?
12:31 A-League Review: McCormack leads comeback to send Melbourne City third
11:32 Sorry Micki! Mourinho apologised for ´unfair´ substitution
11:19 Heynckes rules out Vidal to Chelsea
11:05 Tevez contract terminated by Shanghai Shenhua
11:03 Emery does not fear sack if PSG lose Real Madrid tie
03:51 Van Dijk debut a ´fairytale´, says Klopp
03:34 Klopp and Allardyce not drawn on Firmino, Holgate incident
00:17 I will never be suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Conte

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 18 +41 48
2 Atlético Madrid 18 +19 39
3 Valencia 18 +20 37
4 Real Madrid 17 +16 32
5 Sevilla 18 -4 29
6 Villarreal 18 +4 28
7 Eibar 18 -6 27
8 Athletic Club 18 +1 24
9 Leganés 17 -1 24
10 Real Betis 18 -4 24
11 Getafe 18 +4 23
12 Real Sociedad 18 +1 23
13 Girona 18 -6 23
14 Celta de Vigo 18 +5 22
15 Espanyol 17 -7 20
16 Levante 18 -10 18
17 Deportivo La C… 18 -15 16
18 Deportivo Alavés 18 -14 15
19 Málaga 17 -18 11
20 Las Palmas 18 -26 11

Facebook