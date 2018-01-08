Barca ´idols´ thrill new boy Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is excited to begin life at Barcelona alongside "idols" such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barca have parted with a reported €160million to bring Coutinho to Camp Nou from Liverpool.

The Brazil international will pen a five-and-a-half-year deal on Monday before being presented to the media, with Barca finally capturing a player they chased for much of the previous transfer window.

Coutinho looks set to end this season with at least one trophy, with Barca nine points clear in LaLiga, and he hopes it is the first of many.

"I am very happy. I have always said I am living a dream, we are very happy to be here," he told the club's official website.

"To be able to play football, win titles, make the fans happy and play with a smile. These are the objectives.

"It is incredible to know I will be around idols, with players who have such a great history like Leo, Luis, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets... all the great players.

"I am very happy to know I will be playing with them and I hope to be able to learn, live and win together."